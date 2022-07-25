Very often, we come across stories of toxic workplaces, where bosses are just as toxic. But, there are also times when we hear about empathetic superiors who add onto the green flags at a workplace. We all deserve a job where the employer treats us as people who have more to them, than just the job. And in today's news, we have a boss who gave his employees a paid leave. For what, you ask?

He surprised his employees with a paid day off, considering that it was among the hottest days of the year in UK. The heatwave in UK has made things uncomfortable for people - and working on such days is definitely not an easy task. So, Stuart Houston, the managing director at HG Roofing Supplies, decided to throw a pool party for all his employees.

The legend-boss had set-up folding chairs, inflatable pool, beers and a hearty barbeque for the employees to 'cool it off'. It was surprising, and almost like a breath of relief for all the employees who had come-in thinking that they'd have to work on such a hot day. And, it was not only about boosting the morale for their boss, but actually a realization of what his employees need.

We made the decision at the end of last week when we knew it was going to be hot. We just thought we would treat the lads with a pool party and barbeque, give them a paid day off due to the inclement weather.

- Stuart Houston to Deadline

Watch the video here:

He did the assignment right.