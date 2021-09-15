It's fair to say, if you're of a certain vintage, corporal punishment from the parents wasn't unheard of. Sometimes it was with chappals, sometimes the broom, some of us with the belan, and sometimes with whatever was around our parents. Times have changed though, and so have parenting techniques. So you can imagine our surprise, when we saw this.

"Cane sticks for beating kids". Yep, you read that right.

This image was shared on Reddit and it has gone a little viral.



It's illegal in many countries to beat children to discipline them. But, in some Desi families or schools, this method is still used.

What makes it worse is there are apparently so many 'options' available for this.

Reddit had mixed reactions to this. As you see, some are getting nostalgic, and some talk about how problematic it is.



What do you think about this product?