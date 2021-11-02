Diwali and lighting go hand in hand. No matter where or how you are living, everyone loves to decorate their living spaces with lights on Diwali. And diyas are the traditional way to go about this. But it is very much possible that you get tired and frustrated of oiling the diyas to keep them lighting.

So here's a list of easier and beautiful options to keep the spirit of Diwali alive.

1. Bottle cork lights

You just need a few used glass bottles. Put the string lights into the bottle so that they make a bunch and plug in to see the magic.

You can buy them here.

2. Fairy lights on the wall

You can buy them from any nearby store or online at Amazon.

3. Lanterns

Also known as Kandeel, decorative lanterns are available in all shapes and sizes. You can buy them here.

4. Paper bag lanterns

Make a hole in paper shopping bags with a needle or a pin. Place battery-operated candles in each of these bags and enjoy the warm ambience.

5. Electric diyas

This is an easy solution if you cannot oil the diyas throughout. These diyas look exactly like the traditional ones.

You can buy them here.

6. Votive candles

These candles burn longer than the usual small tea light candles.

You can buy votive candles and holders here.

7. Motion sensor lights

These are a little expensive but worth every penny. These lights turn on only when there's some motion.

8. Battery-operated candles

LED tea light candles are ideal lighting options for both indoor and outdoor decoration.

You can buy them here.

9. LASER lights

This is a perfect choice if you want to decorate the entire house at once.

You can buy them here.

10. Solar lantern lights

These lights have a built-in light sensor that will turn it off during the day and turn it on at night automatically.

You can buy them here.