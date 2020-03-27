We are a generation of picture crazy peeps. From photographing morning tea to the night sky, we do it all.
Check out these 30 pictures-
1. Can that tattoo be any scarier?
2. Old age goals
3. Drunk or Sleepy?
4. This can be a meme-field.
5. Gladiator working at home
6. What you wish for Vs What you get
7. Imitation games
8. Comfortable or Uncomfortable?
9. Oh! Crap
10. Mind-blowing
11. Time to grab a bite
12. Biggest truth of the world in one pic
13. Perfect parking
14. Creepy
15. Your mind is dirty, mate!
16. Straight Dive
17. Interesting replacement of curtains
18. Amazing capture
19. Too pretty to be real
20. Human’s bestie got human’s feet
21. Coincidence?
22. Nature is mysterious.
23. Is that even a contest?
24. Foodie’s Halo
25. Different phases of life in one frame
26. What are the odds?
27. Freakishly Funny
28. What if the eagle becomes alive?
29. Granny wanted a bunny, so she made one
30. My Eyes, My Eyes.