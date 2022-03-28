Categories

Our channels

View all
Advertisement
  • Home
  • > Travel
  • > Can You Guess If This Is An Actual Name Of A Place, Or Did We Make It Up?

QUIZ

Can You Guess If This Is An Actual Name Of A Place, Or Did We Make It Up?

Aaliyah Jain

17 shares | 1274 views

And, we are back with another quiz. There are a number of places across the world with unique names. While some of these place names are embarrassing, other names are quite hilarious.

via GIPHY

Do you think you can figure out which place name is real and which ones are fake? Then, take this quiz!

#1: Bhosari

#2: Intercourse

#3: Chal Nee Kal

#4: Daru

#5: Poo Poo Town

#6: Fartland

#7: Fucking

#8: Soota Ganj

#9: Kala Bakra

#10: Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch

#11: Dickup

#12: Lailunga

Here we go!

Result

Share your result
Top Picks For You