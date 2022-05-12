The thought of forever staying on vacation lives in our heads rent-free. But this couple has turned this dream into a reality as they have ditched lands for staying on cruise ships forever.

Meet Angelyn Burk and Richard, who have a cruise ship as their permanent home. Yep, you heard that right.

As per reports, the couple in their 50s is from Seattle and have been on the cruise since May 2021, and they claim to spend less than $100 total per day.

Former accountant Angelyn Burk and her husband Richard did some calculations and realised they could retire earlier. According to them, it financially made more sense to live on a cruise than to pay off a mortgage.

After doing the math the couple discovered it will cost them $88 per night to live on a cruise ship, which would equate to $32,120 a year and it is less than the mortgage they will pay for their house.

Talking about how they always wanted to stay off-lands, the couple said:

Our original plan was to stay in different countries for a month at a time and eventually retire to cruise ships as we got older. We love to travel and we were searching for a way to continuously travel in our retirement that made financial sense.

"We have secured 86 cruise days with an average all-in cost of $89 per day, this includes room, food, entertainment, transportation, gratuity, port fees and taxes. This is well within our retirement budget," said Angelyn Burk.

They also talked about the benefits and leisure of travelling on a cruise and said:

I believe this is achievable for the everyday cruiser, but it does take effort. It is leisurely travel without the complications of booking hotels, restaurants and transportation while staying within our budget.

So far, the couple has toured on a 50-day cruise around the Adriatic Sea, and a 51-day cruise from Seattle to Sydney. Some of their favourite destinations include Singapore, Italy, Canada, Iceland, and the Bahamas.

Read more: 10 Luxury Cruises In India You Should Try For A Smooth Sailing Holiday.