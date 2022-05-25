Some practices are exclusive to Indian families. No, we're not talking about the traditional ones; we're referring to the unspoken norms that our parents stick to. You know when your mother won't let you touch that "special" snack until the guests have, or when she won't let you remove the plastic sheet of anything to keep it "new."

Things like that, I'm sure, will be familiar to anyone who grew up in an Indian household. And one of these habits is to arrive early practically everywhere, especially at train stations. The most tense situation you'll ever witness at your home is probably right before you leave for a train, flight, or bus.

Our parents are willing to wait for hours on the platform but not in the comfort of their own homes. Perhaps it makes no sense to us, but it does to them.

So when a Twitter user recounted how his family arrived at the train station hours ahead of schedule, other users swarmed to share similar accounts.

8.40 ki train ke liye meri family 7.15 baje station station pahuch gayi hai. Aapki family kitni der pehle pohchti hai ? pic.twitter.com/zaytRhWQ1P — Brain Nibbler (@MindExcavator) May 22, 2022

Mere Pita Ji to 7 baje to pahuch jaate 😁😁 https://t.co/yvx2zje2Yy — !! Sachiv Ji - Prabhari !! 🤸🤸 (@MANISHNIFT) May 23, 2022

5.10 ki train thi, 3.45 pahunch gye the...😁🤭https://t.co/8Y139jLdOK — Sonali Jha (@sonalijha_) May 22, 2022

Station me 2 hours time pass nahi kiya to kya kiya

Especially in winter when trains used to be anywhere between 2 to 24 hours late https://t.co/N06pnC1T2S — landlady hate account (@manogyaan) May 22, 2022

My father was like this only . A private bus which left at 9 ..and the bus won't left without calling as conductor knows us very well . Despite that he will make us all ready by 8 and March us to the bus stop which is just 100 mtrs from home . "Belahu Savadan" was his Mantra — Sudipta Ranjan Das (@i_srd) May 22, 2022

My parents reach 1.5 hours early because 20 years ago someone in the Khaandan missed thr train once because traffic



I don’t even question the rational anymore or they end up narrating the entire incident all over again 😂 — M U G G E R M U C H 🐊 (@Muggermuch_) May 22, 2022

लगभग 2 घंटे — Sameer S Satavahana 🇮🇳⚓ (@sssatvahana) May 22, 2022

My in law, 3 baje ki train ho to 11 baje se chalo chalo shuru ho jata hai, 12 baje ghar lock krwa dete hai. — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) May 22, 2022

8.40 ki train family ko 9.30 ki bataya karo, taaki time se pohche https://t.co/PAwPo351ke — Raaag (@Robinhood_56) May 22, 2022

Maa was like that.

Now with growing age, even I am becoming like my Maa. https://t.co/Z3DtsKguKA — Shivani Ojha 🇮🇳🚩 (@shivaniojha) May 22, 2022

Indian parents are so committed to showing up before time that if you miss a train, they might as well disown you.