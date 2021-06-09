Being the land of Kama Sutra, sex is still considered taboo in India. Even though it’s a natural process, people are hesitant to talk about it like it’s a contagious disease.

However, our ancestors were pretty open-minded about sex. There are a number of temples whose walls are a testimony to the open thoughts of our ancestors. Here is a list of temples that have beautifully designed erotic sculptures on their walls.

1. Konark Sun Temple, Konark

Built in the shape of a giant chariot, it is believed that Lord Krishna's son Samba built this temple. The comprehensive details of the explicit stone sculptures on the walls portray the human anatomy in detail and are nothing but astonishing.

2. Jagdish Temple, Udaipur

Fondly known as Jagannath Rai or Jagdish Ji, this temple was built in 1651. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this temple is made of black stone and other metals. There are a number of intricate erotic sculptures on the outer walls of the temple that are absolutely breathtaking.

3. Rajarani Temple, Bhubaneswar

Built in the 11th century in Pancharatha style, local residents call it the 'temple of love’. As per the historians, the architecture of several temples in central India is inspired by this temple. There are several comprehensive erotic sculptures on the walls of this temple that are truly a masterpiece.

4. Khajuraho Temple, Khajuraho

This temple was built by the kings of the Chandela dynasty and it is believed that the construction of the temple took 300 to 400 years. Men and women are portrayed in the sculptures on the walls with beautiful features and curvy bodies who are engaged in seduction and pleasure. The sculptures also show polyandry, polygamy, bisexuality and homosexuality. Even UNESCO has recognized this temple as a world heritage site. While some researchers consider these idols to be part of scenes from the Kama Sutra, the world's original guide on sex, others consider these as the idols of tantric sex.

5. Lingaraja Temple, Bhubaneswar

Being the largest temple in Bhubaneswar, this temple is dedicated to Lord Harihara. Built by Lalatedukeshwari between 617 and 657 AD, ‘Lingaraja’ literally means 'king of the linga'. The intricately carved sculptures adorning this temple are said to have been inspired by Kama Sutra.

6. Markandeshwar Temple, Gadchiroli

It is said that the demons built this temple in a single night and that’s the reason for several erotic idols that are on the walls of the temple. The temple’s highly ornate façades stand over 400 erotic carvings.

7. Sree Virupaksha Temple, Hampi

Situated 350 km away from Bangalore, this temple is dedicated to Virupaksha which is a form of Lord Shiva. Built by Lakkan Dandesha, a chieftain of Deva Raja II of the Vijayanagara Empire, the temple is adorned with sculptures of couples in amorous poses.

8. Bhoramdev Temple, Kabirdham

As per historians, this temple was built in 1100 AD. It is believed that the king who built the temple, used to do tantra sadhna. On the outer and inner walls of the temple, one can see scenes from Kama Sutra that are skillfully carved and feature couples in a variety of poses.

9. Ranakpur Jain Temple, Pali

Dedicated to Tirthankara Aadinath Lord, this spectacular three-story temple is the main attraction of the Pali district in Rajasthan. Built by Dharam Shah, this temple made of marble has about 1444 pillars each with a unique carving. There are a number of meticulous sculptures of dancing nymphs that are nothing but absolutely beautiful.

10. Sun Temple, Modhera

This temple was built by Bhimdev I of the Solanki dynasty. It is said that the temple has been built in such an interesting way that during the solar equinox, the foremost sunrays used to light up the now missing sun sculpture in the sanctum and during the summer solstice, the sun shone directly on top of the temple, casting no shadows. Apart from this interesting design, there are several figures of men and women having sex on the walls of the temple.

11. Nanda Devi Temple, Almora

Being the thousand-year-old temple of Goddess Nanda, there are a number of erotic sculptures that have been carved in this temple that are absolutely pleasing to the eyes.

12. Tripurantaka Temple, Shivamogga

Built around 1070 AD, this temple is now in a dilapidated condition. There are several scenes and texts from the Kama Sutra that are engraved on the windows and walls of the temple. The external walls of the temple have erotic figures on friezes.

This list proves the fact that our thinking has narrowed down over time.