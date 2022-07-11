Sneaky taxes are an airline expertise and with every passing minute, they get more and more creative. I mean, what else can you expect from a greedy, profit-hungry capitalist corporation?

Recently a customer found a weird tax levied on his airline ticket. And I've got to hand this one to IndiGo: it's hella creative.

Check out the 'cute' tax:

I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it. pic.twitter.com/L7p9I3VfKX — Shantanu (@shantanub) July 10, 2022

Fellow voyagers shared their two cents on the situation:

Jab mene ye tweet kiya tab viral kyu nhi hua 😭😭 https://t.co/qyG5n5CR7x — Aditya Sharma (@Adityaaa_Sharma) July 10, 2022

After few days they will impose Sexy charge as well on you 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/3OwXvL734Z — Dilip Verma (@official_kisan) July 11, 2022

No free compliments these days — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 10, 2022

Lmao good thing I'll be saving 100 rs https://t.co/XSxbHVXZql — Sunk8.eth (@therealsanketk) July 11, 2022

Cuteness overloaded ,hence charged. — 💲hibendu🅿odder 🔱 (@Imtony_26) July 10, 2022

If being cute is a crime then plz charge me — Suchit (@GastiSuchit) July 10, 2022

WTF is user development fee?



First they do a course in personality development and then in cuteness? — Ahmedkhan Mahadik (@ahmedmahadik) July 10, 2022

If ever being cute becomes taxable 🤪🤪 https://t.co/wwMXrdi6IZ — Dhruvah™  (@i_no_saint) July 11, 2022

Okay jokes aside, 'Cute' stands for 'Common User Terminal Equipment.' Clever acronym IndiGo. I don't whether to be flattered or outraged at the ridiculous charge?

Thank you, because of you I came to know about this:

What is cute charge? The 'Common User Terminal Equipment' fees include charges for the use of metal detecting machines, escalators and other equipment in the airport. It is sometimes also referred to as passenger handling fee. — Nutty (@nuttybums) July 10, 2022

With airline prices soaring this high, I guess it's time to catch feelings not flights.