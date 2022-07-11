Sneaky taxes are an airline expertise and with every passing minute, they get more and more creative. I mean, what else can you expect from a greedy, profit-hungry capitalist corporation?

Recently a customer found a weird tax levied on his airline ticket. And I've got to hand this one to IndiGo: it's hella creative.

Check out the 'cute' tax:

Fellow voyagers shared their two cents on the situation:

Okay jokes aside, 'Cute' stands for 'Common User Terminal Equipment.' Clever acronym IndiGo. I don't whether to be flattered or outraged at the ridiculous charge?

With airline prices soaring this high, I guess it's time to catch feelings not flights. 