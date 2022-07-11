Sneaky taxes are an airline expertise and with every passing minute, they get more and more creative. I mean, what else can you expect from a greedy, profit-hungry capitalist corporation?
Recently a customer found a weird tax levied on his airline ticket. And I've got to hand this one to IndiGo: it's hella creative.
Check out the 'cute' tax:
I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought @IndiGo6E would start charging me for it. pic.twitter.com/L7p9I3VfKX— Shantanu (@shantanub) July 10, 2022
Fellow voyagers shared their two cents on the situation:
No free compliments these days— Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 10, 2022
Lmao good thing I'll be saving 100 rs https://t.co/XSxbHVXZql— Sunk8.eth (@therealsanketk) July 11, 2022
If being cute is a crime then plz charge me— Suchit (@GastiSuchit) July 10, 2022
WTF is user development fee?— Ahmedkhan Mahadik (@ahmedmahadik) July 10, 2022
First they do a course in personality development and then in cuteness?
Okay jokes aside, 'Cute' stands for 'Common User Terminal Equipment.' Clever acronym IndiGo. I don't whether to be flattered or outraged at the ridiculous charge?
Thank you, because of you I came to know about this:— Nutty (@nuttybums) July 10, 2022
What is cute charge? The 'Common User Terminal Equipment' fees include charges for the use of metal detecting machines, escalators and other equipment in the airport. It is sometimes also referred to as passenger handling fee.
With airline prices soaring this high, I guess it's time to catch feelings not flights.