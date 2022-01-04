One saying that is often talked about in the hospitality industry is that your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning. But it seems that OYO didn't learn anything from its customers' reviews.

Recently, a LinkedIn user, Abhishant Pant, posted his worst experience with OYO. He and a group of friends booked a hotel via OYO in Pondicherry only to find that no such hotel exists when they reached there.

9 of us were standing in the middle of nowhere at 11 pm, to find it doesn't exist.

Abhishant then wrote an elaborate post on where the organisation went wrong. As per Google Reviews, the OYO hotel was non-existent since last one year and consumers had complained about it also. But the company still did not remove it from their list.

Talking about the troubles they faced in the night, he explained how he customer service team told him they couldn't do anything at that time and that they didn't have any other property to manage the situation.

While when I checked on Oyo, it reflected the availability of 50+ other properties in Pondicherry. It was clear that she was not empowered to help us and had no way of escalation to solve it.

When pursued constantly, the customer service agent told them to contact the team at Make My Trip as they had booked from that website.

Stranded in the middle of the night, Abhishant and group struggled to find a decent hotel and they had to settle for what they could, at almost double the cost. Also because it was Christmas holidays.

He has now decided to escalate the issue because this wasn't the first time he faced such a trouble with OYO.

In previous Yatra's, we had instances of last-minute cancellation of Oyo properties. As a result, I had decided not to book it again. After this incident, it is clear we will never stay at OYO ever again. And the mental agony you have caused to all of us, we will file a case against you soon.

Other LinkedIn users also shared similar experiences with OYO bookings.

I landed in Chennai (evening) along with my daughter for engineering admission in 2018. I had confirmed booking of Oyo close to college. I even got call from their contact centre confirming the same a day prior. On reaching Oyo, I was told that my booking is cancelled, no reasons given. This was already 9 pm. They didn’t even acknowledge the booking id etc. After arguments, I had to leave. Due to extended rush of many students/parents in the vicinity, we didn’t get any other alternate option until 3 am. The experience I went through along with my daughter - going door to door to check hotel availability, I will never forget the same. - Prateek Mehrotra

Abhishant Pant... it's the same story with OYO repeatedly. I booked 2 weeks ago in Hyderabad, reached the hotel at 2300 hrs and no room. even after paying 100% in advance. - Taron Mohan

The comments on the post show that the team at OYO is looking into the matter. You can read the complete post here.

Have you also had such harrowing experiences?