Only School Toppers Can Score More Than 5 In This Basic Indian Geography Quiz

Take this quiz to know how much you know about the Geography of India.

1. Which trans-boundary river flows through India, Tibet and Bangladesh. Ganga Beas Narmada Brahmaputra

2. Which is the second largest state in India? Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra

3.India shares maximum length of border with? Pakistan Afghanistan Nepal Bangladesh

4. Which of the following passes link Srinagar to Leh? Rohtang Pass Mana Pass Zoji La Pass Nathu La Pass

5. Ernakulam is the central, mainland portion of which city? Coimbatore Kochi Chennai Vishakhapatnam

6. Which of the following places in India receives the highest rainfall in the world? Cherrapunji Guwahati Mawsynram Mawlynnong

7. The Gandhi Sagar Dam is built on which river in Madhya Pradesh? Narmada Chambal Son Tapti

8. Which of the following is the highest peak of Aravalis? Guru Shikhar Mahendragiri Kalsubai None of these

9. Where are coral reef formations found in India? Gulf of Mannar Gulf of Kachch Lakshadweep All of the above