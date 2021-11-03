Only School Toppers Can Score More Than 5 In This Basic Indian Geography Quiz

Take this quiz to know how much you know about the Geography of India.
1. Which trans-boundary river flows through India, Tibet and Bangladesh.
2. Which is the second largest state in India?
3.India shares maximum length of border with?
4. Which of the following passes link Srinagar to Leh?
5. Ernakulam is the central, mainland portion of which city?
6. Which of the following places in India receives the highest rainfall in the world?
7. The Gandhi Sagar Dam is built on which river in Madhya Pradesh?
8. Which of the following is the highest peak of Aravalis?
9. Where are coral reef formations found in India?
10. Which of the following part of India receives the first monsoon in summer?
