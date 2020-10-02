If you're done sitting at home and are finally planning a vacation out of the country, then here are a few places that are safe to travel to.





Disclaimer: We do not encourage travelling during the pandemic. Your safety and that of your loved ones comes first. Follow safety protocols while travelling and wear a mask.

1. Vatican City

The country has had only 12 cases and they all recovered. If you're looking for a beautiful vacation that'll stay with you forever, start booking your flight.

2. Monaco

The country has reported only 197 cases with a 82.7% recovery rate. There's nothing stopping you from taking in the beautiful sight of the French Riviera on your next vacation.

3. Nauru

This tiny island country in Micronesia, northeast of Australia has managed to stay COVID-19 free. So if you're looking for a tropical vacation by the coral reef, this is the ideal spot.

4. Madeira Islands, Portugal

This region of Portugal comprises of 4 islands and is known for its iconic wine. The islands have reported only 205 COVID-19 positive cases and are open to tourism.

5. Azores, Portugal

The 9 islands have been divided based on safety and have reported 259 cases till now. The island requires you to be tested as soon as you land. But once your result is negative, you're free to go whale and dolphin watching.

6. Fiji

The islands have reported only 32 cases since the pandemic began. So if you're looking for a beautiful vacation by the sea, Fiji is the place.

7. New Zealand

New Zealand's fight against COVID-19 has been monumental. And now the country is finally ready for tourists as the tourism hotspots around the country open up once again.

Make sure to check the updated COVID-19 positive numbers of the country before you book your vacation and adhere to the country's guidelines.