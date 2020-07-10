There is one thing that this pandemic has taught us - that one doesn't have to stick to their desks from 9-7 and we can actually work from home.

However, now that WFH and coronavirus has canned all our travelling plans, going to an island might seem far fetched, right? WRONG.

The Caribbean country of Barbados is introducing a “12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp,” which would allow visitors from overseas to stay for an entire year and work remotely.

The country's PM Mia Amor Mottley announced,

You don't need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple months at a time; go back and come back.

Mottey acknowledged how a short term trip is difficult during these times when there are restrictions due to coronavirus. However, a year-long trip will sort this problem out.

The country is opening up its borders to international visitors from Sunday 12 July. People can travel from the country to the UK without having to quarantine.

