I don’t know about you, but I get especially intrigued by old, vintage photographs. Maybe it’s just me romanticising the past, but there is a certain kind of simplicity about the yesteryear, no complicated technology to get in the way of a good time, ya know? At least, that’s what these images of people partying in Goa are depicting.

This video gives us a montage of party images in Goa, uploaded by a page called Vintage Goa, which will make you feel like you’re right there with people having the time of their lives. The page is owned by Nasya Pereira, and you’ll see that her Instagram username is nasyagoafreak, which pretty much explains how she has created such a sentimental video here.

Here, take a closer look at the images yourself:

What a time, why do these images seem even more enticing than the photos of parties that take place today.