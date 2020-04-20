The story of our lives is that our favourite boy band One Direction might be getting back together.

That's right! Former 1D band member and singer Liam Payne has confirmed that the band's 10-year reunion will be happening.

This was confirmed after the singer revealed it when he went live on Instagram.

🚨@LiamPayne confirms a One Direction reunion is in the works, reveals @Louis_Tomlinson ‘told him off’ for saying too much:



“We’ve been trying to arrange the first group facetime with the boys. You [Alesso] can come fill in for Zayn.” pic.twitter.com/lOd768XOZG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2020

Payne shared that he has been speaking to another former 1D member, Niall Horan on FaceTime and since most of them are in London, things might turn around.

Most of us are in London, we've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime with the boys at the moment. I can't say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you're going to have the group chat telling me off.

Though Payne has been in constant touch with bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, it is still unconfirmed whether Zayn Malik who quit the band in 2015 will be a part of it.

But for us One Directioners, this is the best song ever.