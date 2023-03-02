Weddings can be overwhelming. And while marriage is about two people, unlike its social sense, it can totally make us feel things even if it doesn’t directly involve us. Which is probably why even the idea of a celebration sounds overwhelming. And a woman’s tweet about her sister’s last night before the wedding sums up the feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT @AmranIshal, a Twitter user, shared about the time when her sister was about to get married and it was their last night together. She added that she was doing her own thing, and her sister was asked to sleep early. And as she went into the kitchen, later at night, to get something to eat, she found her sister there as well.

I got so happy to see her. And we just stood there and hugged and then cried so much thinking it’ll be the last of our night adventures.

I miss her so much. </3 — ishal (@AmranIshal) February 26, 2023

Referring to this as their ‘last adventure together’ she mentioned that they hugged and cried, just thinking about it. She pointed out that she misses her, and while it has been a year, it still feels somewhat weird. Siblings are partners in crime, without having to say it. In fact, they usually know what we’re feeling, so there’s hardly ever any need to say things out loud.

I can’t believe I’ve spent a year without her around. I couldn’t ever leave the house without getting my outfit approved from her, I couldn’t order anything without asking her if she wants to eat with me, i couldn’t sleep without playing catan, I couldn’t do anything without her — ishal (@AmranIshal) February 26, 2023

@AmranIshal also added that she used to leave the house only after her sister’s approval on her outfits. And when she ordered something to it, it was almost a ritual to check with her as well. And well, this does feel relatable, even to people on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT this is so beautiful! recently my khala-zaad sister got married, and even though we live in different countries, it felt like my heart was getting ripped out during her rukhsati. We always hung out in her room at my khalas and trying to sleep there without her felt so odd — azza's fatal flaw (@azzasfatalflaw) February 27, 2023

Awww I personally don’t have a sister by my aunt and my mom were so closed that my mom told me after she got married my aunt got sick. Sisterly love is so beautiful ❤️ — Aliyah (@makali1237) February 27, 2023

Me and my sister stayed up till 4 am after her mehndi. talking, crying and laughing…. And then crying it was weird that feeling cannot be explained… bittersweet emotions… its been 6 years and we have only met once in this span — S Mughal (@SBeedooo) February 26, 2023

Don't have any sister but have two daughters ..so it's relatable for me now seeing them growing yo together..they are inseparable — Glitzygo91 (@glitzygo91) February 26, 2023

The relationship between siblings can be underrated at times, but maybe that’s the beauty of it.