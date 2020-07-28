One good change that has come out of this horrid year is that people of the internet are not emphasizing on their obsession with the 'perfect' summertime #BeachBody or #BikiniBody.



Now I don't know who needs to hear this but EVERY BODY is a bikini body. Don't let the flawed societal standards of beauty let you believe otherwise.

I don't need to work on my bikini body. You need to work on your bikini mind.

- Whitey Cummings

Here are some of the most empowering 'beach bodies' that shall inspire and motivate you to love yourself the way you are:

A bikini is just a two-piece swimsuit, don't let it dictate the terms of how you choose to live. Remember a beach body might be transient but a dose of self-love is eternal.