Now I don't know who needs to hear this but EVERY BODY is a bikini body. Don't let the flawed societal standards of beauty let you believe otherwise.
I don't need to work on my bikini body. You need to work on your bikini mind.
- Whitey Cummings
Here are some of the most empowering 'beach bodies' that shall inspire and motivate you to love yourself the way you are:
Where are the swimwear models representing me? So, I am here, as both a model & a wheelchair user representing those that are unrepresented.— Rollin Funky (@RollinFunky) April 16, 2019
You ever have a totally unrealistic body goal but it definitely drives you to perform?? @sarasigmunds has 💯 been my body goals this entire time.. Like I for sure know I’m not a professional athlete and won’t ever get to this all the way but hey it’s nice to have a dream and goals to keep you going.. @shaunt would tell me to love the skin I’m in tho #goals #crossfitgirls #bodygoals #fitnessmotivation #digdeepernation #sttc #oneday #imrealistictho #21lbsdown #beachbody
A bikini is just a two-piece swimsuit, don't let it dictate the terms of how you choose to live. Remember a beach body might be transient but a dose of self-love is eternal.