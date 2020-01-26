At just 18-years of age, singer Billie Eilish has already achieved what musicians much older than her can only dream about. Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? broke some massive records, has 6 Grammy nominations.

But apart from her eclectic music, there's a lot in this badass musician that makes her our 'girl crush'.

I mean she's weird and she's savage. What's not to like?

She is frank with her opinions. She doesn't mince words-whether it is her take on music, style, or teenage life.

Her eccentric street-style like dressing has turned many heads. But, if you look at it, then her reasons are pretty rad.

In a Calvin Klein campaign, she also talked about why she wears baggy clothes and how she doesn't want to be judged based on a body type.

Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat a**,’ ‘she’s got a fat a**.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.

Her first EP Don't Smile At Me was just about her hating to smile. Honestly, that is such a mood.



And why doesn't she do that? Because she doesn't want to please anyone but herself. She doesn't want to smile at people 'just to be polite'.

Girls are look happy, look like you're having fun!’ I'm not gonna look like anybody except what I am. I want to impress myself.

Unlike people who are afraid to talk about their weaknesses, Billie is quite open about hers. She talks about her experiences with Tourette Syndrome and how she has learnt a few tricks to suppress it. But she also talked about how it isn't a big deal.

She discussed about it thoroughly in an interview and how her tics make her jumpy at times.

The internet hasn’t really seen the bad ones, because I’m really good at suppressing them. The thing is, the longer you suppress them, the worse they get afterwards. I’m sure one day everyone will see the tic attacks that happen when I’m stressed and haven’t slept. But it could be a lot worse, and it’s not, and I’m grateful for that. And you know what, it’s f*cking whatever.

Billie's thoughts about one's age are pretty liberal. She believes that even though an older person may have more experience, doesn't mean that a person whose young can't feel about certain things in the same way. Thus, she tries to not tell people her age.

Usually if nobody asks me my age I'm not gonna say it. I feel like people judge you on your age when it's like, I could be any age. Of course someone older has gone through more than maybe somebody who's 15. (Maybe not, but probably.) But that doesn't mean they haven't felt that pain or that love. You can be any age to feel anything, really.

Can we also please talk about how she uses her immense popularity to talk about important issues.

Be it different laws, politics or even climate change, she does not shy away.

Hopefully the adults and the old people start listening to us [about climate change] so that we don't all die. Old people are gonna die and don't really care if we die, but we don't wanna die yet.

Moreover, this girl is damn relatable to us normies. I mean, if your red carpet look is a 90's inspired anime, then you'd know where her priorities lie, amirite?

So, love her or hate her, this girl is here to say and we totally dig her for all her individuality that she brings to the world.