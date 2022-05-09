Mother's day just went by, and we can't be thankful enough to our mothers for standing like a pillar in our lives. One cannot imagine stepping into her shoes and being there for us through thick and thin.

Keeping that in mind, I cannot put into words how difficult losing a mother can be. But this beautiful tale of a father and daughter during pregnancy will leave you in happy tears.

A Twitter user named Sanjay Pande shared his beautiful journey of how he took care of his pregnant daughter. He decided to be his daughter's mother and do everything his wife would have done.

1. My wife passed away and a year plus later my daughter informed me that I was going to be a grand dad soon. Traditionally, I, father, as lone surviving parent, would have been most useless guy around in pregnancy days, post pregnancy period, baby’s growth etc. I was a fighter. — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

Narrating the story in the thread, he explained how he prepared himself with the help of the internet, elders, and books. He created a traditional diet plan for his daughter and prepared the first batch of laddus for her.



I decided to be my daughter's mother’. Right from the day she informed me, I planned her traditional diet and learned by researching through nights, YouTube, elders, books, and everything I could lay my hands on. The FIRST batch of laddus for 30 days was ready. Problem? Delhi & UK!

3. Vaccum packing machine, food grade plastics, freezing laddus for 96 hrs, packing as sending them by parcel to UK!!! The first lot saved my daughters life since she was eating nothing. 15 days later the second different type of laddus were made and frozen. 21st day dispatched! — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

What's beautiful to note is that he did all this by living in Delhi and yet providing his daughter with healthy & nutritious food.



He explained how due to Covid restrictions he couldn't travel but made sure his daughter was provided with everything an Indian mother would do.

5. Eighth month, Seventh, Sixth, Fifth, Fourth, Third, Second and the month of due date. I fed her nutrients from here. CoVID did not permit travel. All eight months she was fed in UK what she would have got here. Now my challenge in July was WHAT to feed her post-pregnancy? — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

Talking about preparing for post-pregnancy and the research he did, Sanjay said:

Again research, foods & superfoods helping in lactation or increasing milk, etc were studied and the first lot was dispatched in August. It continued for each month. I visited the UK and made it in bulk. Whether it was Garden Cress, Edible Gum, Methi, Shatawari, or many such things.

7. I became master. Mixing ingredients, balancing calories and seeing the effect with own eyes. From Jan 19 to date, the flow of this special mothers food was given by me, a father, to my daughter. It continues. It’s been a year that the grand kid feeds on my Laddu as start of — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

Today, Sanjay has more than 12 laddus recipes, and he feels he has mastered the art of mixing ingredients and balancing calories. He ended the thread by feeling proud of himself and how he did not let his wife down.



9. I never realised that what I did from Jan 2019 up to today was anything but my duty. A random thought triggered the thread today. I am amazed at response, comments, suggestions & kind words from Twitter friends. Admitting unashamedly, you all made me cry today. Love you all. — Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

People on Twitter are in awe of him and his efforts. From asking him to share recipes to calling him super dada Ji, Here's what they have to say.



A proactive parent/grandparent is a blessing at this sensitive time, be it a father or a mother. What a wonderful father you are. Your daughter is blessed — Soumya🇮🇳 (@Soumya51747008) May 8, 2022

Kudos Sir 👏👏



A dad's recipe book would inspire many. Esp since you have researched and incorporated healthy ingredients. — #IndiaFirst 🇮🇳 (@savitha_rao) May 8, 2022

No. You made us cry.



Today marks death anniv of my MIL who was equally fanatic abt my diet throughout my pregnancy.

Nd even later as lactating mom balancing kid nd work,

I couldn’t leave without her tiny basket of nuts nd seeds nd laddus.



Thnks for reminding of all tht love.. — TanRants (@LongIslandIcyT) May 8, 2022

This is so beautiful! I didn’t have anyone to make me nutritious Food during either of my pregnancies and delivery. Your daughter is so loved and blessed — Neha 🇮🇳 (@nehakanand) May 8, 2022

Kudos to you, Sir👍 These are the most heartening tweets I have read in recent times. Your daughter is blessed to have a father like you🙏😊 — Roopa B (@Roopa13B) May 8, 2022

You, Sir, are Thaayumaanavan (the man one who also become a mother). Please accept all our love. — Subha Jayanagaraja (@subhajrao) May 8, 2022

You have earned the title of a super dadi ji to add the row already on your chest and you wear it with distinction and pride(that I could read between the lines)

Hats off to you sir

My humble submission please do pen a book on your two years of a long distance mom/dad 🙌👍🙌👍 — king-of-seasons007 رتوراج سنگھ سبعة (@RITURAJSINGH007) May 9, 2022

What a wonderful testament to being a parent... In the army it's normally the mom's who Don the additional hat of the dad... May all fauji dad's be like you... — Vasanthi 🇮🇳 (@sunnysaggy) May 8, 2022

What a wonderful story!

Read more: This Instagram Account Makes Comics On Indian Households & The Stories Are Just Too Relatable.