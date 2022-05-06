When it comes to marriage, desi parents, although they come from a good place, often end up teaching us things that aren't always healthy to follow. This applies especially to women, because we're mostly raised to devote our lives to make our marriages last. Even if it costs us our sanity, our health! And that is not okay.

Which is why I do wish that while I was growing up, I would have been taught to look at marriage as a partnership, rather than some sort of submission.

