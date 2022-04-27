Summer is just around the corner. But let's be honest, the scorching heat hit us like a truck way earlier and we can't wait to run to the ocean and cool down (equipped with sunscreen of course).

But as we plan our days by the pool or gear up for the much-anticipated beach time, many of us are counting days to get our diets in order and get that sculpted summer body so we emerge from the water Baywatch style. And for many, this means fad diets, juice fasts and overexercising that can quickly take a dark turn into eating disorders, body dysmorphia, low self-confidence and anxiety. But people, hear me out. Every body is a bikini body! You don't need to conform to the "ideal" body because not only is it unrealistic, but also detrimental to your overall health and well-being. I know me saying it won't make your confidence magically shoot up, so here's some inspiration from your favourite influencers.

Now that we're ready for beach day, it's time to plan your outfits. Here are 5 inclusive brands you should definitely check out so you can serve those lewks:

1. Parfait

Carefully crafted to embrace and enhance every woman's body, Parfait has sizes ranging up to 4XL. Good job!

2. Veloz

Although emphasizing on sports and athletic swimwear made of predominantly spandex material, this swimwear brand has sizes from XXS to 4XL. You can find it here.

3. Flirtatious

Drop-dead gorgeous, ethically sourced and made to order? Flirtatious checks all the boxes. Not only does it go up to a size 14, but the brand also lets you add your own measurements so they can custom make the pieces to your size! The only con - they're definitely investment pieces.

4. Plus Curves

By far the most impressive sizing on the list, Plus Curves sizes up to a 6XL, which is insanely commendable. Shop here.

5. The Beach Company

While not the most inclusive sizing, some of the pieces from The Beach Company span up to a size 14.

I wish I could include more brands on this list, but alas while almost all designers claim to be a champion of body positivity, few go beyond the size XL. This is extremely disappointing, especially in our current climate where we as a society are collectively making the shift to disown diet culture and toxic body standards. Let these stores be a lesson on how to do better.