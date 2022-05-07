There are no limits to what a woman can achieve. The most recent example of this remarkable phenomenon is Priyanka Mohite who was declared the first Indian woman to scale five peaks above 8,000 meters after successfully completing her expedition to Mount Kanchenjunga (8,586 m), the third-highest mountain on the planet, on May 5, 2022.

The 30-year-old powerhouse of talent was awarded the Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award in 2021 by the honorable President of India, Shri Ramnath Govind.

Priyanka's passion for mountaineering started early and she began scaling mountains in the Sahyadri range of Maharashtra as a teenager. In 2012, she climbed Bandarpunch, a mountain massif in the Garhwal division of the Himalayas Uttarakhand. Since then the lady wonder has been unstoppable.

In April 2021, Mohite scaled Mt Annapurna (8,091 m), the 10th highest mountain peak in the world, and became the first Indian woman climber to achieve the feat.

She has also climbed some of the world's highest peaks including Mount Everest (8,849 m) in 2013, Mount Lhotse (8,516 m) in 2018, Mount Makalu (8,485 m) and Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) in 2016.

What an inspiration!