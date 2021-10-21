At some point in our lives, we have all heard that women grow up faster than men. Well, they don't. Going through puberty before men doesn't mean you have grown up, have become an adult. Girls at 12 years of age aren't adults. They are still kids who have had to, still have to go through bullying at schools, by teachers, even by parents.

Some Redditors shared their experiences of going through puberty before their peers. Consider this a trigger warning.

This is horrifying. No human, let alone a child should have to go through this. The transition itself is painful and confusing enough without the bullying and the slut-shaming to go with it.