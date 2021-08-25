When it comes to weddings, the clothes, that bridal lehenga, and those heels are straight up uncomfortable.

Which is why brides nowadays prefer being themselves and enjoying their day to the fullest. For some, this may mean dancing their heart out and opting to be more comfortable in a pair of sneakers.

1. Charlotte Sneakers

I can already imagine these with a pastel pink bridal lehenga! So ditch the uncomfortable heels and wear these beauties.





2. Glitter Chuck 70 Sneakers

Ever thought you could wear a pair of converse at your wedding. Well, with this pair, you can do anything.





3. Women Satin Lace Multicolour Glitter Sneakers

Okay, first of all, the this pair has satin laces, and second of all, they're multicoloured. Which means they can be worn with multiple kinds of saris and lehengas.









LBB, Rivir Shoes, ₹1999.

4. Girls Red Glitter High Top Sneakers

If you're more of a traditional red lehenga kind of a girl, then this pair is it.





5. Kyna Sneakers

Again, a beautiful pair of sneakers if you've got pinks and blues in your bridal lehenga or sari. Or even if you have an off white lehenga, then these could add that pop of colour.





6. Multicolour Beaded Sneakers

These lively pair of sneakers will go with any bright coloured lehenga.



The Saree Sneakers, price on request.



7. Air Force 1 SP sneakers

These Nike sneakers are for every girl out there who loves everything gold. Imagine the pair with a beautiful gold Kanjeevaram sari.





8. Vent Sneakers

These are basically perfection in the form of shoes. Not too glitzy, but not bland either. You can wear these with any lehenga or sari that has gold and magenta tones.





9. Flatform Glitter-Embellished Sneakers

These AMI Paris sneakers look like someone dipped them into shiny confetti, and TBH that's fine, because as is generally the case with multicoloured shoes, you can match them with a lot of things.





Farfetch, AMI Paris, 24,122.



10. Rose Gold Glitter Emerita Women Sneakers

Rose gold sneakers for the bride who loves pink, but also gold. Plus, they're high top and so have ten times more swagger.





Tata Cliq, Dune London, ₹2,149.

11. Low-Top Lace-Up Casual Shoes

A lot of people don't enjoy wearing warm tones, so if you choose a bridal lehenga with cooler tones, these silver pair of sneakers should match well.





12. Gold Sneakers

For those looking for something simple in design but not in shine, these are surely the sneakers for you.





The first ones are my personal favourite, which ones are yours?