If you're a desi daughter who wants to live her life - travel, study or even hang out with her friends, you've probably been told 'shaadi ke baad jo karna hai kar lena' aka do whatever you want once you're married. This sad-ass dialogue has haunted women for generations.
A flawed desi parent logic, it never made sense and daughters across the world are tired of fighting this bias comment. One such daughter, Twitter user and Lawyer, Swati decided to call out her parents for their "Get married and do whatever you like" remark and her father's response is a sweet sight of great communication.
"Get married and do whatever you like".
Twitter obviously related to the comment and hyped up Swati for standing up for herself.
Get career of our choice then...
Get married, then...
Have children, then...
It never stops.
If someone else is making all major choices of my life, do I even have a life of my own?
love this conversation,parents and child should talk on this things more— Zeldris (@Zeldris01224073) July 2, 2021
Women are responsible for their own lives and are capable of making decisions, so why are Indian parents so quick to say 'Shaadi' whenever you want to do remotely anything for yourself?