If you're a desi daughter who wants to live her life - travel, study or even hang out with her friends, you've probably been told 'shaadi ke baad jo karna hai kar lena' aka do whatever you want once you're married. This sad-ass dialogue has haunted women for generations. 

A flawed desi parent logic, it never made sense and daughters across the world are tired of fighting this bias comment. One such daughter, Twitter user and Lawyer, Swati decided to call out her parents for their "Get married and do whatever you like" remark and her father's response is a sweet sight of great communication. 

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Twitter obviously related to the comment and hyped up Swati for standing up for herself. 

Women are responsible for their own lives and are capable of making decisions, so why are Indian parents so quick to say 'Shaadi' whenever you want to do remotely anything for yourself?