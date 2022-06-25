Last evening, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade, giving the states the power to ban abortion, which they took no time in doing. 4 of the 5 Justices behind this decision were men and that requires some introspection. 

Men are taking decisions on the bodies of people who are biologically capable of doing things they can probably not even comprehend. How is this not alarming? How is this normal?

What credibility do they have when so many of them are clueless about the most basic facts about bodies that don't function like theirs?

Who gave them this power when they lack fundamental empathy?

Like this guy who sent a woman, a mother, a screenshot of an article that states "childbirth is not as painful as feminists tell you". How many children has this person birthed?

To question a woman's pain in the first place and then to question it at such a sensitive time, requires entitlement that has been served to these men on a platter to consume freely.

In turn, they also consume everything that comes their way. Any challenge to their undisputed power, any kind of autonomy.

This is an important time for the gender, especially its cis-het members to take a hard look at what they are saying and who they are supporting.