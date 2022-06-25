Last evening, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade, giving the states the power to ban abortion, which they took no time in doing. 4 of the 5 Justices behind this decision were men and that requires some introspection.

Men are taking decisions on the bodies of people who are biologically capable of doing things they can probably not even comprehend. How is this not alarming? How is this normal?

What credibility do they have when so many of them are clueless about the most basic facts about bodies that don't function like theirs?

I tweet this every time men decide it's time to make decisions about women's bodies, but my ex boyfriend thought all women got their period on the 15th of the month. He was 26 at the time. — Sabrina (@Sabrinafon) May 4, 2022

One of my exes came to me slightly bewilder with the question, how do women go swimming without their uterus filling up with water? He really thought we filled up like a water balloon — Alison (@CPRAlisonalison) May 5, 2022

When my ex took my viginty he said he didn’t think I was a virgin because he throught he had to make the vaginal opening himself. He was 24. — Aristothotle (@strutforfortune) May 5, 2022

Who gave them this power when they lack fundamental empathy?

Like this guy who sent a woman, a mother, a screenshot of an article that states "childbirth is not as painful as feminists tell you". How many children has this person birthed?

HAHAHAHAHAHA This is a hilarious. Man is sending me — someone who has given birth — link telling me child birth is "not as painful as feminists tell you". I've heard a lot of mansplains but this one takes the cake. pic.twitter.com/K2wav67Xsy — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) June 25, 2022

To question a woman's pain in the first place and then to question it at such a sensitive time, requires entitlement that has been served to these men on a platter to consume freely.

In turn, they also consume everything that comes their way. Any challenge to their undisputed power, any kind of autonomy.

...what? 🙄men with unshakeable confidence in their opinions no one asked for are a different breed altogether. https://t.co/oKWWjbCdlV — Natasha T ☀ (@natamasha_) June 25, 2022

I am just amazed at what would really trigger a man to write about birth pain,let alone compare it to anything. What on earth is the feminist angle! https://t.co/nkBI6mWnql — Swati Dugar (@SwatiDugar_) June 25, 2022

Men, please stop with nonsense like this. https://t.co/ecotN12uvi — harsh rathod (@rathodharsh29) June 25, 2022

Seeing a lot of "takes" on abortion and pregnancy by men last 24 hours.

My take : please shut up and stop embarrassing yourselves. Chup rehna bhi seekho thoda bhai please. https://t.co/Ma4waTIvLl — Kshitij Sharma. (@_ghostcookies) June 25, 2022

Men with an opinion on something they have never experienced really need to shut the hell up. This is true of all men everywhere on this god-forsaken planet. https://t.co/OV6nXzvx35 — Shiamak Baria-Unwalla (@Crikipedia) June 25, 2022

Now I've heard everything.

A cis male telling a woman who's given birth how childbirth isn't as painful as she claims it is. https://t.co/UVEImXEBl8 — Natasha (she/ her) 🌈‏ نتاشا (@nuts2406) June 25, 2022

This is an important time for the gender, especially its cis-het members to take a hard look at what they are saying and who they are supporting.