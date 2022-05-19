To be successful, one must put forth not only his or her own efforts and hard work but also the backing of others. And, in sports, it's as much about the players' efforts as it is about the coaches', who provide guidance and support but often remain behind the curtains.

The Asian U17 championships selection trials recently encountered an endearing moment between an athlete and his coach. Jonathan Selvaraj, a sports journalist, shared a photo of Karnataka athlete Ningappa getting the blessings of his coach, Kamini Yadav, a women's wrestling champion.

While male coaches are typical for female athletes, Twitter users pointed out that Yadav and her peers are deviating from the norm.

The heartwarming gesture was well-received by Twitter users, who expressed their appreciation and wished that we could one day move beyond gender and other classifications.

And we love Twitter for offering us such wholesome moments.