Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) are the most common hormonal disorders among women. On a global scale at least 1 out of every 10 women between the age of 10-45 suffers from this. Despite this, the information and knowledge about these disorders are absolutely abysmal.

Source: Metropolis

What's worse is that sometimes 'experts' on LIVE TV make absurd unscientific statements which further misinformation about it. Case in point, this clip where an expert simply suggests 'stop eating carbs'.

This is a problem because not only because carbs are essential for a healthy body but also different women have different bodies and there's no one solution to this problem as may have been advertised. Naturally, Twitter was pissed. 

Please note: Always consult an actual doctor, a doctor that you trust. before making any severe dietary changes. It will save you a lot of pain and money and sometimes, your life.