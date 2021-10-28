Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) are the most common hormonal disorders among women. On a global scale at least 1 out of every 10 women between the age of 10-45 suffers from this. Despite this, the information and knowledge about these disorders are absolutely abysmal.

What's worse is that sometimes 'experts' on LIVE TV make absurd unscientific statements which further misinformation about it. Case in point, this clip where an expert simply suggests 'stop eating carbs'.

#FYI | "Ideally, we don't need carbs. The body can make it. Every time you eat simple sugars or carbs, you are pushing yourself into insulin resistance, which is the underlying cause for PCOD": Manjari Chandra, Nutritionist pic.twitter.com/eXwZiFsgw4 — NDTV (@ndtv) October 26, 2021

This is a problem because not only because carbs are essential for a healthy body but also different women have different bodies and there's no one solution to this problem as may have been advertised. Naturally, Twitter was pissed.

Ideally, we do not need two kidneys either. Only one is enough. Stop propagating nonsense. — Prateek Dasgupta, MS (@prateekdg1) October 27, 2021

Medically speaking..this information is absolutely wrong and dangerous..ndtv expect you to get better experts.. — lowkey (@doctoreddoctor) October 26, 2021

A R E

Y O U

F * C K I N G

M A D ?



You *NEED* carbs & sugars in your diet. Scientific literature points us to the fact that a blanced diet is far superior to the sort of d!et that this *bleep* is pushing for.



You will f*ck your body up long term if you cut carbs. https://t.co/N1xsa8kcrx — Yew's Finest (@FinestYew) October 28, 2021

This is absolutely misleading @ndtvindia



Making carbs from proteins and fats happens when there is carb deprivation!Plus a major shift in metabolic requirements of brain& heart.



Removing away any macro or micronutrient is dangerous! Where do these ‘nutritionists’ study from? https://t.co/e0TwmEnHVZ — Dr Pooja Tripathi (@Pooja_Tripathii) October 28, 2021

Gonna eat a fuck tonne of rice and pasta and think of Manjari’s pseudoscientific message https://t.co/vOTckwQORU — Genderless Android ⚲ Futuristic Mermaid 🇵🇸 (@DietPravda) October 28, 2021

Headlines such as these can be misleading. As healthcare professionals, we need to advise meals with a practical and sustainable approach. Wholesome meals need to be endorsed based on an individual’s nutritional requirements #Nutrition https://t.co/PgbEON5PJy — Ujjwala Baxi (@ujjwalabaxi) October 28, 2021

why the fuck did they think it was okay to air this? https://t.co/nJGtmHtxH8 — .. (@chaiissupreme) October 28, 2021

What in menstruation hell!!! https://t.co/uQvpzdiQES — Kirthika Soundararajan (@kirthikasrajan) October 28, 2021

It's been 6 years since I first heard this from a gynecologist and a nutritionist. Nothing has changed. This is one of the dangerous advice anyone can give. Extreme diets are unsustainable and can only cause harm. https://t.co/dFDsfhvIOt — Revathe (@Revathe92) October 28, 2021

I’m appalled at this mumbo jumbo. People will do themselves a HUGE favour by giving these “nutritionists” a pass and sticking to basic science journals to deal with their diet issues.

Little knowledge is a dangerous thing. And it’s dynamite when given a popular TV platform. https://t.co/E5YyuVnvWU — Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) October 28, 2021

1. Consuming carbs and sugars is not what leads to insulin resistance

2. Insulin resistance is ONE of the many causes for PCOS@ndtv please stop peddling this bs to your viewers https://t.co/ZUnKuBhwMI — MadMax (@TapiocaChip) October 28, 2021

Please note: Always consult an actual doctor, a doctor that you trust. before making any severe dietary changes. It will save you a lot of pain and money and sometimes, your life.