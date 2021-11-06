Men are a problem. We, as a gender, have wreaked havoc on everything on this planet. You can deny it all you want but we all know. We have no regrets and we don't want to stop either. Case in point, this video shows a man on a bike throwing crackers at a woman and another man posting it on Twitter with a laughing emoji.
November 5, 2021
Forgive me for being a tad judgemental, but what's so funny about harassing women? And I am not the only one who thinks so.
Bc lafangya giri— The Kachra Seth (@kachraseth1995) November 5, 2021
Really funny only to those with a depraved sense of humor
which part of this video is funny and are they in jail yet?— Shubham (@ashubhguy) November 5, 2021
Will @urstrulyMahesh appreciate this ?— பிரபு சிவலிங்கம் (@prabhujack82) November 6, 2021
Is this how #MaheshBabu fans treat woman ?
So sad https://t.co/HUWrA2qMkE
What this woman should have done is to pick up the crackers and throw it back on these bastards. Have seen it done several times to idiots who think it's fun to toss crackers at people. Won't fix misogyny but will fix two misogynists permanently. https://t.co/FIdeNB2dye— ☭☭☭Коммунист☭☭☭ (@Zizezkianism) November 6, 2021
not cool at all, those crackers woulda injured them if they didn't see them and walked over fast, they're literally fire, what a fckin idiot to think this is funny https://t.co/Qq3tt6p4M0— ⁷🔆 (@borahaebich) November 6, 2021
how you all dumbfucks be finding harassment funny?😭 https://t.co/ucpgDWnCze— Shrishflop ͛☂︎ (@stateofshrish) November 6, 2021
harassment is "😂" to you....oh ok https://t.co/nlHSr2mMzJ— Epcita |Check the pinned tweet📌 (@leftitcita) November 6, 2021
Look at this fcuker laughing at this. Please join me in manifesting someone lights some kali potka up his derriere https://t.co/8ecahCY77w— Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) November 6, 2021
How do these people turn every festival into just a day for harassing women? https://t.co/jfdCX3GWyo— Sufyan🌹 (@PsyOpValkyrie) November 5, 2021
Disgusting to say the least. But again I’m not shocked to see a man finding pleasure in a woman’s suffering. Bloody arsehole! https://t.co/f6ZqnHqAbF— Niharika (@Saysniha) November 5, 2021
Wherever this is, it is a criminal offence. Authorities should be contacted and case registered.— Soumendu Gangopadhyay (@rangermax2002) November 6, 2021
Wtf am I coming across bullies and brainless fucks since morning. Sheesh https://t.co/r0KyvHCVE1— Rakshana Nalini Raghavan (@rakshanaraghav) November 6, 2021
What part of this is '😂' to you? And then you ask us not to hate on men, great. https://t.co/yLoxyeievf— Brat🇦🇫 (@highoncaffeinee) November 6, 2021
This kind of nonsensical behaviour is precisely why we need feminism so much. Men need to learn as kids that harassment isn't funny. Imagine having the absolute nerve to not just do this but share it on social media without the fear of legal action!