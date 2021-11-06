Men are a problem. We, as a gender, have wreaked havoc on everything on this planet. You can deny it all you want but we all know. We have no regrets and we don't want to stop either. Case in point, this video shows a man on a bike throwing crackers at a woman and another man posting it on Twitter with a laughing emoji. 

Forgive me for being a tad judgemental, but what's so funny about harassing women? And I am not the only one who thinks so. 

This kind of nonsensical behaviour is precisely why we need feminism so much. Men need to learn as kids that harassment isn't funny. Imagine having the absolute nerve to not just do this but share it on social media without the fear of legal action!