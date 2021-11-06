Men are a problem. We, as a gender, have wreaked havoc on everything on this planet. You can deny it all you want but we all know. We have no regrets and we don't want to stop either. Case in point, this video shows a man on a bike throwing crackers at a woman and another man posting it on Twitter with a laughing emoji.

Forgive me for being a tad judgemental, but what's so funny about harassing women? And I am not the only one who thinks so.

The likes are more disturbing!!!



Sick mind!! Khud pe jalte patakhe baandh ke naach liya karo na. Uski video lagao. — Priyanshi (Naam hi kaafi Hai) (@y_priyanshi) November 6, 2021

Bc lafangya giri

Really funny only to those with a depraved sense of humor — The Kachra Seth (@kachraseth1995) November 5, 2021

which part of this video is funny and are they in jail yet? — Shubham (@ashubhguy) November 5, 2021

Will @urstrulyMahesh appreciate this ?



Is this how #MaheshBabu fans treat woman ?



So sad https://t.co/HUWrA2qMkE — பிரபு சிவலிங்கம் (@prabhujack82) November 6, 2021

What this woman should have done is to pick up the crackers and throw it back on these bastards. Have seen it done several times to idiots who think it's fun to toss crackers at people. Won't fix misogyny but will fix two misogynists permanently. https://t.co/FIdeNB2dye — ☭☭☭Коммунист☭☭☭ (@Zizezkianism) November 6, 2021

not cool at all, those crackers woulda injured them if they didn't see them and walked over fast, they're literally fire, what a fckin idiot to think this is funny https://t.co/Qq3tt6p4M0 — ⁷🔆 (@borahaebich) November 6, 2021

how you all dumbfucks be finding harassment funny?😭 https://t.co/ucpgDWnCze — Shrishflop ͛☂︎ (@stateofshrish) November 6, 2021

harassment is "😂" to you....oh ok https://t.co/nlHSr2mMzJ — Epcita |Check the pinned tweet📌 (@leftitcita) November 6, 2021

Wtf😡😡

& U are laughing in this !! Slow claps for u gadhe 😑😑

Imagine same situation faced by any woman of ur family !! Tab bhi hasoge ?? Festival ke naam par harrassing Someone is definitely not cool at all !! Grow up little !! https://t.co/xKDEIxiX12 — 🔥 𝙎𝙊𝙃𝙄𝙇 🔥 (@_ardently_elite) November 6, 2021

Look at this fcuker laughing at this. Please join me in manifesting someone lights some kali potka up his derriere https://t.co/8ecahCY77w — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) November 6, 2021

How do these people turn every festival into just a day for harassing women? https://t.co/jfdCX3GWyo — Sufyan🌹 (@PsyOpValkyrie) November 5, 2021

Disgusting to say the least. But again I’m not shocked to see a man finding pleasure in a woman’s suffering. Bloody arsehole! https://t.co/f6ZqnHqAbF — Niharika (@Saysniha) November 5, 2021

Wherever this is, it is a criminal offence. Authorities should be contacted and case registered. — Soumendu Gangopadhyay (@rangermax2002) November 6, 2021

Wtf am I coming across bullies and brainless fucks since morning. Sheesh https://t.co/r0KyvHCVE1 — Rakshana Nalini Raghavan (@rakshanaraghav) November 6, 2021

What part of this is '😂' to you? And then you ask us not to hate on men, great. https://t.co/yLoxyeievf — Brat🇦🇫 (@highoncaffeinee) November 6, 2021

This kind of nonsensical behaviour is precisely why we need feminism so much. Men need to learn as kids that harassment isn't funny. Imagine having the absolute nerve to not just do this but share it on social media without the fear of legal action!