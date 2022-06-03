Seeing how expensive and continually rising the fuel prices are in the country, it only makes sense to use public transport. But more often than not, this comes with a price for women.



And that was the case for this woman as well. This user took to Twitter to share the horrifying harassment she faced while using the Delhi Metro.



I normally don't post on twt, but the traumatising incident that i faced today at the Delhi Metro deserves the attention. This is going to be a long thread so pls bear w me.

While travelling on the yellow line today, I faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station (1/n) — Advaita Kapoor (@KapoorAdvaita) June 2, 2022

In a series of tweets, Advaita Kapoor shared the ordeal she faced while travelling on the yellow line of the Delhi Metro. She faced sexual harassment at Jor Bagh where a man, under the pretext of asking for help, flashed at her.



I peered into his file that he was trying to show me. At this point I noticed that he was trying to thrust his uncovered penis in my face. He attempted to do this thrice. As soon as I noticed, I got up and ran bc I ws scared & couldnt think str8. I approached a policeman... (3/n) — Advaita Kapoor (@KapoorAdvaita) June 2, 2022

Horrified and scared, the woman rushed to the policeman on the platform, only to be "flatly refused". The woman went to the CCTV room to identify the man on camera. She recognised him only to be denied help again. In a classic case of victim-blaming, this is what happened next.



...standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help me and asked me to go upstairs to talk about it. I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked dem to take me to the cctv room so dat I could recognise him. They did and..(4/n) — Advaita Kapoor (@KapoorAdvaita) June 2, 2022

...I recognised him too. The entire incident was captured on the camera but then we saw him get into a different metro and leave. I asked them to do something about it but instead they started victim blaming me and said dat I shouldve created a scene & tht theres nothing...(5/n) — Advaita Kapoor (@KapoorAdvaita) June 2, 2022

And just like that, the man went away unscathed. While the woman bears the brunt ad the trauma the incident had on her. And before anyone comes and says, "raat unsafe hoti hi hai", let me clarify the incident took place at 2 PM. In broad daylight.



....they can do now since he managed to leave. Ultimately, I got no help from the @OfficialDMRC police. I am now extremely paranoid and scared to step out of my house. This was probably not the first time this man did something like this. It was 2pm when this happened... (6/n) — Advaita Kapoor (@KapoorAdvaita) June 2, 2022

The incident has "completely shaken up (her) belief that metros are safe."

He mightve gone away but it's important that this reaches the right authorities & the @OfficialDMRC & @DelhiPolice atleast know how pathetic their so called safety measures are. It's bare min to have security personnel at every platform. Tag authorities to make this happen (8/n) — Advaita Kapoor (@KapoorAdvaita) June 2, 2022

The woman has received supportive messages. But the fact remains that women continue to face harassment in public transport.

