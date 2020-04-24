Every day we get to hear the stories of sacrifices of our front-line fighters in this war against the coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay Kumar and the enrtire team of film Kesari have come together to recreate the popular song 'Teri Mitti' and pay their tributes to the coronavirus warriors working day in and day out.

Paying a tribute to all those who are working, leaving their families behind, the lyrics of the song will bring tears to your eyes.

Nanhi si hasi bholi si khushi, phoolon si woh baahe bhool gaye. Jab desh ne di aawaz humein, hum ghar ki raahein bhool gaye.

The song also acknowledges their relentless fight to keep us safe, despite all the violence and discrimination happening against them.

Beemar hai jo kis dharam ka hai humse na kabhi ye bhed hua. Sarhad pe jo vardi khaaki thi, ab uska rang safed hua.

The powerful song is giving goosebumps to netizens.

You can listen to the complete song here.