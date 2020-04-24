Every day we get to hear the stories of sacrifices of our front-line fighters in this war against the coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay Kumar and the enrtire team of film Kesari have come together to recreate the popular song 'Teri Mitti' and pay their tributes to the coronavirus warriors working day in and day out.

Paying a tribute to all those who are working, leaving their families behind, the lyrics of the song will bring tears to your eyes.

Nanhi si hasi bholi si khushi, phoolon si woh baahe bhool gaye. Jab desh ne di aawaz humein, hum ghar ki raahein bhool gaye.

The song also acknowledges their relentless fight to keep us safe, despite all the violence and discrimination happening against them.

Beemar hai jo kis dharam ka hai humse na kabhi ye bhed hua. Sarhad pe jo vardi khaaki thi, ab uska rang safed hua.

The powerful song is giving goosebumps to netizens.

This is so heartfelt. My compliments to the talents that came together to create this piece . https://t.co/4b8ophytu4 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 24, 2020

Goosebumps!🔥🔥🔥#TeriMitti is a tribute song to Doctors and to all who associated with health care! pic.twitter.com/FVE4hJRuZK — 👑 Prince 👑 (@_Prince_khiladi) April 24, 2020

Sarhad Par Jo Vardi Khakee Thi Ab Uska Rang Safed Hua 🙏



These Lines From #TeriMitti 👌@akshaykumar @BPraak



Take A Moment And Appreciate The Doctor's Who're Continuously Helping Everyone 🙌 — Ｒ⎊ＭＥＯ👑 (@Akshays_Storm) April 24, 2020

Majboor hui jab dil ki duaa to humne dawaa se kaam liya Wo nabz nahin phir thamne di, jis nabz ko humne thaam liya 👏👏👏👏



Lyrics as usual are so damn good ❤



We applaud and appreciate all the doctors for their work ❤💫#TeriMitti https://t.co/903pWf4RKR — 🌹 𝐒𝐚𝐑𝐮𝐮 🌹 ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ🌬 (@Khiladi_ki_saru) April 24, 2020

You can listen to the complete song here.