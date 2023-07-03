SatyaPrem Ki Katha hit the theaters last week, and viewers have a lot to say about the film – some good things, some bad. However, people are mostly touched by the story and messaging, among other elements. What has garnered most attention, though, is Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s performance in the romantic-drama.

Before its release, the film was appreciated for its music, but also faced a hiccup when a remake of Pasoori was released. Now, it seems, that the story and the actors have taken the spotlight for the right reasons. People on Twitter are constantly discussing about the nuances and layers offered by Kiara and Kartik for their roles.

According to audiences, both the actors have delivered one of their best performances so far, and that says a lot. Here’s how people are showing their appreciation.

Kartik Aryan has defo gained a fan in me like i obviously always have appreciated him but now i think i am a fan! #SatyaPremKiKatha his acting was just top notch from comedy, romance to emotional. Especially that scene where he beats up tapan with his slippers -felt🙌🏽 LOVED IT! — Sαмα ♡ (@VarunSama_x) July 2, 2023

Watched #SatyaPremKiKatha yesterday and saying that Kiara has turned into a really matured actress won't be enough. Apart from her mesmerizing looks, she was bang on with her acting including the portrayal of her plethora of cries, her expression of herself and what not. pic.twitter.com/cTz65WKCMY — Akshay Pratap Singh (@pratapwrites) July 2, 2023

Appreciation post for @advani_kiara 🤍 No one can ever play KATHA in this beautiful way that u played🤍The way u played all the emotions is unreal!!🥹🤍You just stole the show & proved ur skills!! Can't get over of KATHA 🤍 what a performance! #KiaraAdvani #SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/qzRwtZR8Qm — Esha Paul (@EshaPaul2018) June 29, 2023

Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani were fab in #SatyaPremKiKatha. They know their craft quite well now. Absence of central idea in the trailer worked like a surprise for me.

Right from Gajraj Rao to Supriya Pathak, the performances in the film are brilliant.

Drama & Emotions. 👌 👌 pic.twitter.com/imcC3a1ax5 — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 1, 2023

KATHA! This was Kiara’s BEST PERFORMANCE FR! 🥹🫶🏻

Also that particular scene, where sattu realised what actually happened with her, OMG such a impactful scene and acting! Fell in love w katha in first glimpse well done, loved you @advani_kiara ❤️#SatyaPremKiKatha #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/ZFbz5jVK2s — t i s h 🚦 (@dramaxvms) July 2, 2023

OH MY GOD! Thank God for #SatyapremKiKatha, my belief in Bollywood's magical and pure love stories is revived! I thought we could only do romance with comedy but surprisingly the star of comedy, #KartikAaryan is here to prove you wrong as an even bigger and better, loverboy!! pic.twitter.com/YANUPxAAaY — SantaBanta.com (@santa_banta) June 29, 2023

First Jug Jug Jeeyo and now #SatyaPremKiKatha@advani_kiara has improved consistently as an actress, her portrayal as Katha is just beautiful and pure, my gujju heart is happy to see her not ruining the accent. pic.twitter.com/EPCMUzWkD1 — Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites) June 30, 2023

So I finally watched #SatyaPremKiKatha… #KiaraAdvani is flawless — in terms of everything – looks, acting and screen presence. I always knew she could act, but she has surprised me with her nuances. A star is born! She should choose scripts that suit her talent. She's way too… — Sonal Gera (@SoNull_NVoid) July 2, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a beautiful and timeless film that showcases the best of Indian cinema. The story is both moving and thought-provoking, the acting of kartik and Kiara is superb. — roshan (@iamroshan555) July 2, 2023

I'm in awe of @TheAaryanKartik's talent. He not only acted but also sang in #Pasoori2! His voice is just as impressive as his acting skills. Is there anything this guy can't do? 💯👏 @TheAaryanKartikhttps://t.co/l4RTaFOSbI — Nihal (@NihalRP_) June 26, 2023

We cannot wait to see both the actors explore more of this range in future projects.