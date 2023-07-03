SatyaPrem Ki Katha hit the theaters last week, and viewers have a lot to say about the film – some good things, some bad. However, people are mostly touched by the story and messaging, among other elements. What has garnered most attention, though, is Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s performance in the romantic-drama.
Before its release, the film was appreciated for its music, but also faced a hiccup when a remake of Pasoori was released. Now, it seems, that the story and the actors have taken the spotlight for the right reasons. People on Twitter are constantly discussing about the nuances and layers offered by Kiara and Kartik for their roles.
According to audiences, both the actors have delivered one of their best performances so far, and that says a lot. Here’s how people are showing their appreciation.
We cannot wait to see both the actors explore more of this range in future projects.