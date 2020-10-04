If you're in the mood for some light-hearted, silly entertainment, that is the perfect distraction from real life, then the entirely binge-able Lily Collin starrer Emily In Paris might just do the trick.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix, and here's what Twitterati thinks about it:

wow netflix's emily in paris was really like "how can we stab millennials all at once at the exact same time and get away with it" pic.twitter.com/KEjX4XLR5g — emma lord (@dilemmalord) October 4, 2020

Did I just finish #EmilyInParis in one night .. yes i did

the plot tho: pic.twitter.com/T7lnf61lEY — jailyn (@amareknj) October 4, 2020

Emily in Paris makes me want to pack my life and move to Paris ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6UeAf67Kmx — 𝐀💫 (@alezelayab) October 4, 2020

i just finished watching #EmilyInParis and wow! i aspire to be enthusiastic, energetic, clever, strong and positive as emily. honestly, lily collins did an amazing job! pic.twitter.com/T6XRHUm1Ka — mila 🦋 (@dearastros) October 4, 2020

I just finished watching #EmilyInParis in one sitting and I’m so in love pic.twitter.com/Xer5ktHmwn — 𝑅𝑎𝑣 (@XRNH0) October 4, 2020

Emily: *Goes to Paris, France and not learn any basic conversational French and expects everyone to understand English*



Everyone in France:*Speaks French*



Emily:#EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/TukxyQ5wwG — ✧🌸٩(๑❛ᴗ❛๑)۶🌸✧ (@OdeToThePlum95) October 4, 2020

#EmilyInParis pays homage to two fashion moments with Pierre Cardeau:

- Dress, No. 13, Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 1999, Robots Spray-Painted dress

- Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Collection "Fashion Statements" pic.twitter.com/HuF4h3Pjft — Adri ☆彡 (@aoko__1412) October 4, 2020

I just finished emily in paris and now I feel all confident like... I want to do something great even if it is difficult! I hope this lasts... anyway the show is beautiful for making me feel this way! @lilycollins I love YOU and the whole cast 💖#EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/gHLZ4XurJy — cam loves sofia|| 1D✨ (@bravefineline) October 4, 2020

Me criticizing #EmilyInParis: No plot, flat characters, feels outdated even though it's set in 2020.



Also me: pic.twitter.com/59guNZnKVZ — MagicalReads (@MagicalReads) October 4, 2020

God i love this show! Reminds of Gossip Girl and Devil Wears Prada! Hahaha 🥰💃🏻 #EmilyInParis #emilyinparisnetflix @lilycollins pic.twitter.com/HpuIwb3Gcx — Park G (@leeminparkk) October 4, 2020

Did I just finish #emilyinParis in one night? Yes, yes I did pic.twitter.com/W5hS3DkLfO — joanna (@thingoldenIies) October 3, 2020

Officially finished this series in one sitting.



Oh God, I am in love. #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/yNrHh9SdFG — RRL (@Modusoperandyh) October 3, 2020

if you watch Gossip Girls then this series is just for you, it teaches you how to use social media, how to make your content interesting, how to do marketing, & for fashion goer? you gonna love her fashion. #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/vSzvyq74WA — 𝕸𝖚𝖘 𝖅𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖑 #RakyatJagaRakyat (@MusRules) October 4, 2020

just finished watching #EmilyInParis actually only stayed for lily, the outfits, and Paris pic.twitter.com/MxByhEsS7A — nad🌻 (@jungk_ie) October 4, 2020

Ready to travel vicariously through the show? Anyway, what other way is there these days!