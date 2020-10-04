If you're in the mood for some light-hearted, silly entertainment, that is the perfect distraction from real life, then the entirely binge-able Lily Collin starrer Emily In Paris might just do the trick.
The show is currently streaming on Netflix, and here's what Twitterati thinks about it:
wow netflix's emily in paris was really like "how can we stab millennials all at once at the exact same time and get away with it" pic.twitter.com/KEjX4XLR5g— emma lord (@dilemmalord) October 4, 2020
Did I just finish #EmilyInParis in one night .. yes i did— jailyn (@amareknj) October 4, 2020
the plot tho: pic.twitter.com/T7lnf61lEY
Emily in Paris makes me want to pack my life and move to Paris ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6UeAf67Kmx— 𝐀💫 (@alezelayab) October 4, 2020
i just finished watching #EmilyInParis and wow! i aspire to be enthusiastic, energetic, clever, strong and positive as emily. honestly, lily collins did an amazing job! pic.twitter.com/T6XRHUm1Ka— mila 🦋 (@dearastros) October 4, 2020
I just finished watching #EmilyInParis in one sitting and I’m so in love pic.twitter.com/Xer5ktHmwn— 𝑅𝑎𝑣 (@XRNH0) October 4, 2020
Emily: *Goes to Paris, France and not learn any basic conversational French and expects everyone to understand English*— ✧🌸٩(๑❛ᴗ❛๑)۶🌸✧ (@OdeToThePlum95) October 4, 2020
Everyone in France:*Speaks French*
Emily:#EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/TukxyQ5wwG
they friendship-#EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/IaumzpLiBo— Gi ⎊ in Paris (@hiddletstark) October 4, 2020
#EmilyInParis pays homage to two fashion moments with Pierre Cardeau:— Adri ☆彡 (@aoko__1412) October 4, 2020
- Dress, No. 13, Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 1999, Robots Spray-Painted dress
- Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Collection "Fashion Statements" pic.twitter.com/HuF4h3Pjft
I just finished emily in paris and now I feel all confident like... I want to do something great even if it is difficult! I hope this lasts... anyway the show is beautiful for making me feel this way! @lilycollins I love YOU and the whole cast 💖#EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/gHLZ4XurJy— cam loves sofia|| 1D✨ (@bravefineline) October 4, 2020
Me criticizing #EmilyInParis: No plot, flat characters, feels outdated even though it's set in 2020.— MagicalReads (@MagicalReads) October 4, 2020
Also me: pic.twitter.com/59guNZnKVZ
God i love this show! Reminds of Gossip Girl and Devil Wears Prada! Hahaha 🥰💃🏻 #EmilyInParis #emilyinparisnetflix @lilycollins pic.twitter.com/HpuIwb3Gcx— Park G (@leeminparkk) October 4, 2020
Im watching #EmilyInParis for the plot.— 𝕊𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕣 (@Sllre5) October 3, 2020
The plot: pic.twitter.com/o5cwKgSI8I
Did I just finish #emilyinParis in one night? Yes, yes I did pic.twitter.com/W5hS3DkLfO— joanna (@thingoldenIies) October 3, 2020
Officially finished this series in one sitting.— RRL (@Modusoperandyh) October 3, 2020
Oh God, I am in love. #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/yNrHh9SdFG
if you watch Gossip Girls then this series is just for you, it teaches you how to use social media, how to make your content interesting, how to do marketing, & for fashion goer? you gonna love her fashion. #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/vSzvyq74WA— 𝕸𝖚𝖘 𝖅𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖑 #RakyatJagaRakyat (@MusRules) October 4, 2020
Such a cute show😩 S2 plz?!?! #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/DmSdb2O6Ip— Brit’s World⭐️💧 (@AsheNextDoor) October 3, 2020
THEY REALLY ENDED THE SEASON LIKE THAT????? #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/9EA3J8WJiW— ellie (@elliedits) October 3, 2020
just finished watching #EmilyInParis actually only stayed for lily, the outfits, and Paris pic.twitter.com/MxByhEsS7A— nad🌻 (@jungk_ie) October 4, 2020
Omgggg 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 this series is so good!!!! #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/7ZXrjvWQX1— Maruchi Bernardo (@MaruchiBernardo) October 3, 2020
Season 2 please #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/HwHOUbHzHR— Oppa Shook (@oppashook) October 3, 2020
Ready to travel vicariously through the show? Anyway, what other way is there these days!