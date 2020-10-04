If you're in the mood for some light-hearted, silly entertainment, that is the perfect distraction from real life, then the entirely binge-able Lily Collin starrer Emily In Paris might just do the trick. 

Emily In Paris
Source: Toronto.City News

The show is currently streaming on Netflix, and here's what Twitterati thinks about it: 

Ready to travel vicariously through the show? Anyway, what other way is there these days!