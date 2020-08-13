Fahadh Faasil, the actor who has won our hearts with his roles in movies like Super Deluxe and Athiran is rumoured to be making his Bollywood debut soon with the Chhichhore director.

He began his career back in 2002 at the age of 19, but his debut film failed at the box office. That didn't dimish his love for acting though, because he took a break and came back, with a bang.

He took a break to finish his MA in Philosophy from the University of Miami. And then made a comeback with the 2009 anthology, Kerala Cafe, playing a journalist and giving us a glimpse of how brilliant he is. Post which his role in Akam, where he played a young architect who thinks his wife is a yakshi, set him a class apart.

His negative portrayal as a debt-ridden Dubai doctor, Arun in Diamond Necklace came as a surprise to his fans, but was received with open arms. On the other hand, his portrayal of a simpleton who suffers in silence in Maheshinte Prathikaaram was more about personal growth and truly showed us his acting potential. The son of the renowned filmmaker Fazil, Fahadh has a National Film Award, two Kerala State Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards South under his name.

His charming smile is just one of our favourite things about this actor. He is also a loving husband and is the constant point of focus on his wife, Malayalam actress, Nazriya Nazim's Instagram account. Not that we are complaining. The two met on the sets of Bangalore Days and soon fell in love, giving us the perfect fairytale love story.

If you're a fan of the actor but don't know where to start watching his films then Kumbalangi Nights, Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Njan Prakashan and Super Deluxe should be first on your watch list.