Life under lockdown has taken a different shape altogether, where 12 AM is our new mid-evening snack time, five meals a day is the norm, and bras and jeans are objects of the past. So, here are some tweets that perfectly sum up the 'new normal' under lockdown:

Iss quarantine mein itna so liya, ab sapne repeat ho rahe hai. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) March 29, 2020

Normalize asking parents why they're shouting. — The Xhosa Cher Horowitz 🌻 (@_awuvuyxna) March 28, 2020

what’s y’alls new sleep schedule mine is 5 am to 2 pm :) — -_- (@imnotbecca) March 29, 2020

Man I can't wait for Monday to start and Sunday to begin. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 29, 2020

Day 22 of #Quarantine and showering only every other day or so is my new normal. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Sherri Edwards (@FacesInPhases) March 30, 2020

If you are healthy and under 35 years of age, you're in danger of attempting to recreate the Dalgona whipped coffee at home. Protect yourself and your loved ones. — Sneha Sukumar Covid-Nairteen (@NairNotALiar) March 30, 2020

I can tell time now by what episode I am in the season. — Aadar Malik (@TheAadarGuy) March 28, 2020

Day 5637 is going pretty well so far. I'm just happy tomorrow is mondnesday. This social isolation is fun. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 29, 2020

I want to go back to Pre lockdown days and go to office to take some rest. Ghar par bahut kaam hota hai bhaisaab 😭😭 — Cherry Dimple (@realshailimore) March 29, 2020

Surely I’m not the only person scared to try on their jeans after three weeks of jogging bottoms and leggings.. maybe I just won’t and this can be my new normal after quarantine 😓 — My Name Is... (@ItsFahimaa) March 29, 2020

Quarantine Day 16: Wondering if putting fairness cream on my phone will increase the screen brightness. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 29, 2020

We are quarantined but our boobs are finally free. — Aanchal Agrawal (@awwwnchal) March 24, 2020

Existential question:



Is having Tea worth the effort of washing the kettle? Damn. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 28, 2020

My new quarantine sleep schedule has me intermittent fasting by default. — NoaH (@NoahDJones) March 28, 2020

Quarantine Sleep Schedule: 3:59am vs 4am 😩 pic.twitter.com/oP0J1qAHpz — Mister Preda (@MisterPreda) March 25, 2020

quarantine isn’t doing my sleep schedule any favours: pic.twitter.com/DOTKy9ypNz — ++^*🦋 (@madds_estrella) March 29, 2020

all i’ve done during this quarantine is procrastinate, cry, gain weight, and unevenly cut my hair pic.twitter.com/ha2Hco60Ga — 𝐣𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚 🍉 (@jessicahdz1d) March 25, 2020

Na cigarette, na daaru, na romance - bhari jawaani mein sant bana diya hai harami corona ne. — Ira Shukla (@Irashukla7) March 26, 2020

I’m sitting on the couch watching how pet grooming tools are made...How’s your day going? 🤦🏻‍♀️ #HowitsMade #Lockdown — JREZ🌺 (@Maui_Native) March 28, 2020

I fully applaud anyone who loses weight during this lockdown. I’ve already worn a path between the couch and the sweetie cupboard 🐷 — Andrew (@AndarooM) March 24, 2020

I could paint. I could learn a language. Read our extensive library of books. Get fit. Or I could play 5 kingdom hearts games consecutively whilst binging on an entire chocolate guinness cake. #SelfIsolation #lockdown pic.twitter.com/4V1CsvXeGo — (((Vicki))) (@vicloufaulkner) March 30, 2020

Whatever everyone may say, the lockdown has taught me that it is only when you begin sweeping, that you realize how big your tiny house really is.