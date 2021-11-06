Someone in Ahmedabad is selling Oreo pakodas. It is hence proved we Indians don't shy away from trying weird food combinations and also ruining it.

Like wtf? I understand Kulhad pizza or Maggie milkshake, but Oreo pakodas was a little too much. But it's here we Indians created it, and we won't hesitate to try it.

The video was shared by food blogger, Foodie Incarnate on his Youtube channel and it's already going viral.

Not only me, but Twitter are also cringing about it. So much that Oreo is trending on Twitter.



Oreo biscuits dipped in besan batter are served with green chilies, and ketchup is the last thing we wanted.



Oreo pakodas are viral. Netizens are not happy with this. Here's how they react to it.



Please stop this before i start hating oreo. For god sake🤬 https://t.co/CXGIycImCO — Shree 🙏 (@HajareShreyansh) November 6, 2021

What?!

Without kothimbir in the batter!!



Next what - Oreo Fafda? https://t.co/FPJXQz3fNE — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) November 6, 2021

They sell deep fried Oreos (among other things) in fairs and festivals in the US too but serving them with green chilis and chutney was just based. https://t.co/rxHB7ApBdA — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) November 6, 2021

These MFs deep-fried Oreo fr 💀💀💀😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/gk94oJHIqS — Horny for The Witcher S02 (@Leviathan2u) November 6, 2021

I respect people's food choices but please stop bringing Oreo ke pakode on my TL. 🥺 — Anamika (@HiAinwe) November 6, 2021

Someone please bomb Amdavad BC Oreo pakoda😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8mWD40eKEE — Invicible_Squi (@Invincible_Squi) November 6, 2021

Gujarat seriously needs to be cancelled from Indian map... They spoil each and every good food. Cheese on idlis, oreo cookies, chat made with Rosagulla. Kya chutiyapa yeh log karta hai... https://t.co/AnjwsHzlPO — Shree G (@sg_birdomaniac) November 6, 2021

Honestly an improvement over Oreos by themselves. Disgusting biscuit https://t.co/gy1KBfHLGG — mashooq farebi 🇦🇫 (@Ocreativitigang) November 6, 2021

People Over reacting don't know, Fried Oreos already exists in US (And people love it).



But yeah they fry everything. https://t.co/4YAbgcjffL — Nik (@IRONlK) November 6, 2021

Only way to make Oreos good

Gujjus have unreal vision https://t.co/4yCNXev37S — KP💢 (@Mick3yola) November 6, 2021

im a savlon-ginger cookie & oreo pulav fan and I even I think this is disgusting. borderline blasphemous https://t.co/9e8rsS4RSN — zeyar (@fraughtiana) November 6, 2021

🥲🥲🥲

Na Oreo khanaai layak na pakodai 🥲🥲 https://t.co/WTMpLgdL8X — Anam😎😎 (@Anam84900181) November 6, 2021

This is why oreo is trending?! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/VEgmK9iXqn — ✨✨ (@suhmosa) November 6, 2021

On behalf of all the Gujaratis, I apologise. 😢😢🙏🙏 — Meghrajsinh Jadeja 🇮🇳 (@jadeja_m) November 6, 2021

fried Oreo and chili my stomach won’t be able to handle that 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/qrxlJipzDm — V8 🍔 (@CEO_V7) November 6, 2021

No, I am not asking you to try it, do what you want at your own risk.



You can watch the full video here.