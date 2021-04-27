After reporting a series of record number of coronavirus cases, India's situation has garnered great deal of attention around the world.

Source: The Guardian

However, rightfully, countries are not discussing just the numbers. They also have a lot to say about the governance, the mismanagement, and well, the apathy from the state. Here is a compilation of headlines from across the globe, showing what the world thinks of India's crisis.

1. BBC

Source: BBC
Source: BBC

2. The New York Times

Source: New York Times
Source: New York Times
Source: New York Times

3. The Washington Post

Source: The Washington Post
Source: The Washington Post

4. The Guardian

Source: The Guardian
Source: The Guardian

5. Al Jazeera

Source: Al Jazeera

6. Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

7. Gulf News

Source: Gulf News

8. Time

Source: Time

9. The Times UK

Source: The Times UK

Some important observations, some crucial questions.