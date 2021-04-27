After reporting a series of record number of coronavirus cases, India's situation has garnered great deal of attention around the world.
However, rightfully, countries are not discussing just the numbers. They also have a lot to say about the governance, the mismanagement, and well, the apathy from the state. Here is a compilation of headlines from across the globe, showing what the world thinks of India's crisis.
1. BBC
2. The New York Times
"As covid ravages India,true toll is undercounted."— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) April 25, 2021
- The New York Times (Front Page) pic.twitter.com/dky92DPIsc
3. The Washington Post
4. The Guardian
5. Al Jazeera
6. Bloomberg
7. Gulf News
8. Time
9. The Times UK
Some important observations, some crucial questions.