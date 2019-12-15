Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Atal Ghat in Kanpur to inspect the cleanliness of River Ganga under the Namami Gange Project.

He also enjoyed a boat ride in the Ganga while he was there. However, while climbing the stairs of Atal Ghat, PM Modi missed a step, tumbled and fell on the stairs.

A video that captured this unfortunate incident has surfaced on Twitter:

PM #Modi falls down the stairs in at Atal ghat in U.P's Kanpur.



He fell down on the stairs of #AtalGhat after he returned to the shore after taking a boat ride scheduled to inspect the cleanliness of the river #Ganga under the #NamamiGange Project.

However, he was quick and swift with regaining his balance from the fall and was back on his feet within seconds.