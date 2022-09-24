Animals are awwwdorable! If your day begins with watching videos of cute animals on the internet, then this is definitely for you. You must have come across many clips of elephants going all adorable, like this one below.

Tenor

Elephants are not just adorable but quite humble as well. We have proof of their humbleness and it will definitely melt your hearts.

So, a video of a mommy elephant expressing gratitude to forest officials in Tamil Nadu after being reunited with its lost calf in the jungle is going viral on Twitter. In the clip posted by Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu, Supriya Sahu (@supriyasahuias), both mother elephant and the child can be seen walking away after their reunion.

During the farewell moment, mommy elephant lifts its trunk as a thank-you to foresters for bringing them together. Forest officials wave back. It’s oh-so-adorable.

“Don’t miss the bye & a thank you by the mother elephant when a young calf got united by TN foresters yesterday,” Sahu’s tweet reads.

Watch the clip here:

As dusk falls on Jungles silence returns to valleys & we get ready for rest but somewhere foresters & watchers keep a vigil & continue their efforts to reunite lost families.Dont miss the bye & a thank you by the mother elephant when a young calf got united by #TNForesters yday pic.twitter.com/3fRKd4Tw8T — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 22, 2022

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

Oh my God…. They r so sensitive and above all showing gratitude and we… taken there area, food and natural surroundings…. #Gratitude https://t.co/X6r5cwsOPN — Miss Curly Hairs (@HairsMiss) September 23, 2022

There are so many instances we see when animals prove to be more humane than humans! …. Only a few good men deserve to see them…. https://t.co/CzJjyMoFsJ — A100Lamps (@myspeak_shato) September 23, 2022

This is a beautiful moment in the man animal relationship. Congratulations Supriyaji in transforming the morale of your department ! https://t.co/rIR7BKABzB — Siddharth Kak (@sidkakspeaks) September 23, 2022

“So touching. How grateful and gracious elephants are in thanking the compassionate humans here. If only all humans were like that, it would be paradise for all species on earth,” @Suparnastar, a Twitter user wrote.

This is so heartwarming..! Kudos to our field staffs for their compassion and care. Worth appreciating. https://t.co/0O2oRtDaxf — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) September 22, 2022

“Oh that mother’s acknowledgment,” @PritamBhogale, another Twitter user wrote.

What a beautiful sight of animals and humans’ relationship that was! So touching. Someone give me the tissues please!