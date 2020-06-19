We've heard of several instances of improvement in environment and increase in the wildlife pipulation around the world during lockdown.

But there has been a flip side to it too.

Fourteen elephants have been killed in the twelve weeks of lockdown in Orissa. Only two of them died of natural reasons. pic.twitter.com/DH9rcXuowN — Aditya Panda (@AdityaPanda) June 19, 2020

According to a report by TNIE, at least 14 elephants died in Odisha in the last 2.5 months of lockdown. And most of these deaths have been attributed to poaching and electrocution.

The forest department of the state has said that only 2 of these deaths occurred due to natural reasons.

Reports also reveal that recently, the carcass of a 3-year-old male elephant was found in Mundeswara forest with bullet injury marks on its body.

In another incident, 2 elephants were found dead after getting electrocuted

There have been several reports of poaching in the area and officials are trying to figure out a way to enhance patrolling.

It's sad and disappointing to see such magnificent creatures being killed by humans or due to human-animal conflict.