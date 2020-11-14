Diwali is the festival of lights but let's not forget that while we dress up well and burst crackers, innocent animals end up paying the price.

At the cost of bursting crackers, animals suffer from anxiety, trauma, burns, and even human cruelty. Not to forget the amount of pollution that it leads to.

Happy diwali..

How to keep your dog cool during diwali fireworks 🎇

Thousands of birds, dogs & other animals die out of shock, fear & accidents during #Diwali. Spare a thought for the creatures who can not speak up.

Please do not use loud and explosive firecrackers this Diwali.

Every Diwali. #DiwaliPledge

that time of year that Tequila and I are both grateful for the mutt muffs. If your dog is scared/ anxious/ frightened during Diwali - multiple ways to handle it. One of them is mutt muffs - a product available abroad & India by @captainzackIN #dogsoftwitter #diwali

It's Diwali time and safest place for my TOTO is my lap. Remember countless Birds, Dogs & other large number of animals die out of shock, fear & accidents during Diwali. #SayNoToCrackers

#bullterrier They say dogs go crazy because of fire-crackers - this is Tyson tonight during Diwali #crazydog

Taking care of stray dogs from firecrackers during Diwali Celebrations:) #BadiDiwali

Happy Diwali to all! Urge evry1 to tk cr of pets and stray dogs..lets not hurt them with crackers #SoundFreeDiwali

Before mindlessly bursting crackers, let all spare a thought for stray dogs and cats nearby.

Diwali would've been so much pretty if the frightening sounds of crackers wouldn't twinge the stray dogs with hyper acute hearing.✨

This is my pet hiding behind the couch, this is what crackers are to pets as well. There are plenty of stray dogs starving for food due to this lockdown..Crackers are like adding mode fire to it!!!

Look at that face, #melodythecat becomes a nervous wreck thanks to noise of crackers. You can imagine plight of stray dogs and cats who have nowhere to go!

This is what happens to stray animals, when we humans enjoy burning crackers around them. I know this image is disturbing but I think everyone should see it. Because if we can do such huge mistakes then we should also have courage to see such acts. #WakeUpHuman #AnimalAbuse

Why doesn't it rain when it's supposed to?!! My cat and dog are terribly frightened because of the damned crackers! It's even sadder to see the stray animals' frantic running, trying to find a desolate nook!

Mom gave shelters to all the stray animals. This guy so frightened about the crackers. Took shelter of of our store room.

Happy Diwali to all my fellow Indians. Let's hope this Diwali brings more light and shine to us. Let's light up Diwali with diyas and keep these furry ones in mind before bursting any crackers. It was horrible to see them this scared.

My cat has taken shelter inside the wardrobe, reasonably soundproof for him. Or else, it would hide below the kitchen cupboards. This is an annual ritual during #Deepavali when crackers make life miserable for small animals. But, does anyone care?

Let's all take a step to be better humans.