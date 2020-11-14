Diwali is the festival of lights but let's not forget that while we dress up well and burst crackers, innocent animals end up paying the price. 

At the cost of bursting crackers, animals suffer from anxiety, trauma, burns, and even human cruelty. Not to forget the amount of pollution that it leads to. 

Trigger Warning: Reader's discretion advised

Source: Catch News

Let's all take a step to be better humans. 