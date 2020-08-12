Nobody ever tells you how difficult it is to see your dear pet age. While you were living your best life with them, it suddenly hits you that they were growing old. You get so used to having them around that you don't even think that there will be a time when your pet will not be with you.



And, now they have become older and wiser, there are so many things you want to tell them because they might leave but you shall always keep them in your heart.

Go, give your pet a tight hug.

Design Credit: Nupur Agarwal