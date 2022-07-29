Some people have the biggest hearts ever. They go out into the world and put in an extra effort to be kind and giving. For instance, this 90-year-old grand-mom who wakes up at 4.30 am everyday to cook for and feed over 120 stray dogs!

Sana Saxena, owner of an NGO by the name of Paws in Puddle, shared an Instagram reel of her grandmother Kanak waking up early in the morning and cooking biryani to feed stray dogs despite of the fact that she has osteoporosis.

In the caption of the video, Sana has also mentioned that her grandmother has had several operations because of the health condition and has never let that stop her from this absolutely adorable act of kindness. And it is interesting to know that Kanak was never fond of dogs until her granddaughter brought a puppy into the house!

A few years back, my granddaughter, Sana, got Coco, a puppy at our house. And honestly, I never liked dogs; bas nahi pasand the (I just didn’t like them). And I genuinely thought nothing could change my mind. But Coco changed everything. Aur aisa kuch nahi kara tha ussne (He didn’t do anything special) he’d just eat, play, or laze around. But even when he did such simple things, he looked very cute. I couldn’t believe myself when I first said, "Kitna pyaara lag raha hai (He looks so cute)," while looking at him. Mera toh dil aa gaya tha Coco pe (I had had fallen in love with Coco)!

- Kanak told Humans Of Bombay

And now, Sana owns a dog shelter, for which her grandmother Kanak prepares meals everyday! You can watch the video shared by Sana Saxena right here.

People were evidently left touched by this kind gesture by her and left comments full of love and appreciation on the IG reel. Take a look.

What a lovely thing to do! This is truly heartwarming.