While humans across the world are locked away in their homes, stray animals who are dependent on humans for survival and food are having a hard time sustaining themselves.

But in other news, a stray mother cat was spotted carrying her sick kitten to the emergency room where the on-call medic staff rushed to aid the two.

The incident happened in Istanbul and as soon as the medical staff saw the mother cat carrying her kitten, they immediately rushed to help the two and see what was wrong.

They checked the duo instantly for obvious health issues. Merve Ozcan who shared these viral pictures on Twitter wrote:

Today we were in the emergency room of the hospital when a cat rushed in with her offspring in her mouth.

While the medics gave the kitten a thorough check-up, they also managed to feed the mother cat and directed the duo to the vet.

Reportedly, the mother cat followed her kitten while the hospital staff was looking after it and never left her sight.

According to reports, the kitten and the mother are in good health.