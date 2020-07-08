Want to adopt a pet but don't exactly know from where you can do so? Don't worry, Dog Adoption Delhi has got you covered.
Dog Adoption Delhi connects abandoned and rescued doggos who need a loving home to potential families who want to become pet parents.
MEET MOOSA! ADOPTION APPEAL via @pawsforacausencr Will you be the one to end MOOSA's wait? Moosa is 2-3 year old Terrier mix boy. With the most beautiful cotton candy face, Moosa is a riot to be around. He is friendly and loves human company, even though he takes some time to open up. He is healthy and vaccinated and also neutered. He was found on the streets roaming around alone and is currently living in a shelter. A healthy, beautiful dog to live this long without a family is a pity! A shelter is no place for him to be. Open your hearts and let this boy into your home? Please note, this is a shelter adoption, all potential adopters are required to visit Moosa (once things are better in respect to the pandemic) and spend time with him prior to finalizing the adoption. Contact Number: +918742907337 (WhatsApp/text only) Please share this post to help MOOSA find a forever home! Photography credits: Samridh Raj #pfacmoosa #dogsofinstagram #instadog #adoptdontshop #pawsforacause #dogsofinsta #puppylove #puppy #puppiesofinstagram #adoptadesi #dogstagram #desilogdesidog #indiedogs #rescue #foster #adopt #delhi #delhincr #rescuedog #desidog #dogstragram #doglover #dogs #rescuedog #animallovers
Meet mesmerising MAYA! ADOPTION APPEAL via @pooch_tales Mesmerising Maya says hello! The three month old baby girl has been named after her mom. She has a white streak of hair on her chest. The middle child! (They always turn out the best!). Take Maya home and let her unleash her magic 🤩
Their platform is updated every single day and basically curates and shares urgent adoption appeals from various NGOs across Delhi NCR.
MEET BROWNY! Adoption appeal via @kannan_animal_welfare Browny’s story is unlike any other. Weighing in at 8kgs, came a tumour attached to her body when she was brought in last year. For a medium sized dog, that was almost the size of her body and we had no idea she was also pregnant because of its sheer size. Upon examination, we found that she was carrying a whopping five puppies inside of her. Fortunately for all of us, we were able to extract the entire tumour out along with the delivery of five healthy pups who are also up for adoption. Browny, a doting mother, loves kids of all ages and kinds. Initially calm and reserved, she takes time to settle in. At her last foster home, she has also been house-trained. She needs a patient home and lots of positive reinforcements to open up, and become who she really is. Browny is full of love and warmth, and she deserves a home where the same is reciprocated. If you would like to adopt her, please drop a message at the following number or email. WhatsApp: 9810411347 Email: [email protected] Share this post to help Browny find her forever home! Photography credits: Vasundhara Anand & Kunaal Bose of Kvaab & Kvaab Welfare @kvaab_welfare
It's like a one-stop-page to get keep a check on almost all the furry friends in Delhi NCR who are looking for their forever homes.
AVTAR HAS BEEN WAITING FOR YOU TO TAKE HIM HOME! Adoption appeal via @kannan_animal_welfare Avtar is waiting for the perfect family! Avtar has made unbelievable progress ever since he was brought to us as a puppy. He’s a very affectionate and cuddly dog with lots of love to give. Making headway with house-training at his last foster home, he has learned basic commands and is a very well-mannered dog. He’s not a picky eater, but has a special corner reserved for chicken. Avtar shows no food-aggression, as he stays and waits for his food. However, he will be anxious settling into a new environment and take some time to navigate to the right place to relieve himself. In times like these, he tends to get a little stressed out and may make a mess in the house itself. But if given a couple of weeks, he will most definitely prove his mettle. Showing no signs of hyperactivity, Avtar loves to play by himself and is a big fan of toys. He’s a calm and low maintenance dog who can make for a perfect fit with a family through patient reinforcements. Avtar is in need of a loving family willing to give him some time to open up and lots of encouragement. If you would like to adopt/foster him, please drop a message at the following number or email. WhatsApp: 9810411347 Email: [email protected] Please share this post to help Avtar find his forever home! Photograph credits: Sukriti Kesarwani (@sukritikesarwani)
Say hello to CHEEKU! Adoption appeal via @pupresq Urgent adoption appeal for delhi ncr __________________________________ Meet cheeky meeky.........CHEEKU. This handsome boy is up for adoption. Cheeku is 6 months old fully vaccinated and very healthy puppy. He is very friendly and loves his hooman friends. He is at his foster home right now. Waiting eagerly to call a family his own. If you want to skip all the responsibilities that comes with a young age puppy. Cheeku is for you. He has grown up beautifully and learnt all house rules. If you think you can give this baby his forever home please contact @pupresq or @pawnushka or WhatsApp us 8448858166.
Dog Adoption Delhi has an active profile on Instagram that also mentions the details of the rescued or abandoned doggos in the caption:
For further queries, feel free to DM them!
Have trust in FAITH! Urgent adoption or foster appeal via @pupresq Location faridabad and delhi ncr ______________________________ Meet faith. A beautiful 4 month old female puppy. She is dewormed,healthy and fully vaccinated. She is good with other dogs. Good with kids. Touch friendly. Very playful and active puppy. Rescued by @_meandmyhuman_ She is looking for her forever home urgently. Person who is fostering her is not able to keep this baby anymore. We can't leave her on roads again. We are looking for her forever home. This is perfect opportunity for those who dont want to keep or not sure about adoption. If you want to foster her first and see how things goes with the dog we can do that also. Please share her appeal its very urgent. If you are interested in adoption or fostering please dm @pupresq Or @_meandmyhuman_ Or whatsapp 8448858166. For more details. We are happy to help you in any way.
You can also aid Dog Adoption Delhi in spreading awareness about adoption appeals by sharing them on your stories and circulating them on your groups!
Will LUCKY the Labrador be your lucky charm? ADOPTION APPEAL via @friendicoes_del SENIOR LAB NEEDS A HOME Lucky has waited patiently for the last 7 months to find someone who will look beyond her age and welcome her for the amazing soul she is. She is 8.5 years old but thinks she is still a puppy. When her arthritis do not trouble her she even manages a few gallops around the house. Lucky deserves the comforts of a home at this stage in life. She is an easy dog to manage, sleeps most of the time and plays & cuddles the rest of it. She needs her medicines for arthritis which are pretty easy to give to her. But she cannot climb stairs, it is a struggle so if you do not have a lift in your building and you reside in one of the upper floors it's a no go. Lucky's foster ends in 3 days and we do not want her to go back to the shelter. Please share, tag and help us re-home this wonderful oldie who will steal your heart given a chance. WhatsApp 9821684093 to adopt. #friendicoes #labradors4life #labradorsofinstagram #seniorpetsofig #oldisgold #lucky #goldenlabsofinstagram #labsofinstagram #adoptasenior
ADOPTION ALERT FOR THIS POM CUTIE! Dog’s breed - Pomeranian Gender - Male Age - 5+ Colour - white Location - Faridabad Owner’s name - Bibyan khalkho Address - House 12 block 14 spring field colony sector 31-32, Faridabad, Haryana Phone no. - 8130760921, 8447323882 Vaccinations done - NOBIVAC RABIES, 9 IN 1 vaccine, deworming(drontal plus) given on 10/6/2020 If interested in adoption, please contact 8130760921 or 8447323882 directly
Say hello to lovable JUGHEAD! ADOPTION APPEAL via @pawsforacausencr JUGHEAD is still waiting for his happy ending! Jughead is a 6.5 month-old indie puppy in urgent need of a home to call his own. Loving and adorable, Jughead is sure to have you in awe of him. At the age of just 30 days, he had been separated him from his mother by a human. His rescuer found him on the side of the road covered with wounds. He was immediately moved into foster care. Jughead was thereafter adopted only to be put up for adoption again when his adoptive mom developed unforeseen personal problems. He then had a second failed adoption for no fault of his either. Now he is all set for rehoming. His vaccinations and deworming are up to date. His toilet training is in progress. Jughead has separation anxiety and needs a family who will be patient with him and understand his needs. If you'd like to welcome Jughead into your family, please drop a message at 8826289111 (WhatsApp/text ONLY) Please share this post so we can find a forever home for Jughead! #pfacjughead #dogsofinstagram #instadog #adoptdontshop #pawsforacause #dogsofinsta #puppylove #puppy #puppiesofinstagram #adoptadesi #dogstagram #desilogdesidog #indiedogs #rescue #foster #adopt #delhi #delhincr #rescuedog #desidog #dogstragram #doglover #dogs #rescuedog #animallovers
Whether you're looking for a loving pedigree companion or a unique Indie, you can help these adorable furballs find a loving home #AdoptDontShop.
MEET CASPER THE FRIENDLY DOGGO! Adoption appeal via @philanthropistandthehappydog Hello everypawwdy! My name is Casper, and I’m nothing like your friendly neighbourhood ghost. In fact, I’m just the opposite - the most adorable and friendly pup ever! I was rescued after a very rude man drove right over my hind leg without even blinking an eyelid. Two wonderful ladies picked me up and took me under their care. Since then I’ve been in foster care with other dogs in the house. I’m a very good boy and I make the most adorable puppy eyes! My rescuer says I can’t go back to the road and honestly I’m so relieved because the road is a very scary place. I’ve lost a few siblings at night, and I don’t want to get hurt again. My foot has gotten much better with time, and in another week it’ll be as new as ever! I am 4 months old, vaccinated and dewormed. I love to play with dogs and cats and birds too! If you are looking for soft cuddly buddy to smother you with licks and kisses only for belly rubs in return, then look no further! I really need a home now, and I cannot go back to the streets. If you wish to adopt or foster me, please get in touch with my coordinator at 9811561660. I cannot stay at my current foster home for very long, so please open your hearts and homes to me. And in return I promise to give you all the love I can possibly fathom in my tiny heart! Please help share my post so I can find a home soon! 🌼🌼
SAY HELLO TO BROWNIE AND PIXIE! *ADOPTION APPEAL* via @tailsandcurls Brownie and Pixie are the newest gals in town. Brownie and Pixie are almost 60 days female Indies who are more chocolate than puppies. They are healthy, vaccinated upto date and playful. Due to their age, they are easily trainable and can settle well with all kinds of families (small children, old people, other pets etc). Since they are so young, they are not leash or toilet trained and their vaccinations will go on for some time. So the new family will have to be responsible for the above things. They'll also undergo teething so families should be ready to handle tears and bites. They can be adopted separately or together. If you are interested in having these beautiful chocolate pups home, contact 8375971237/ [email protected] or fill the form (link in bio) #puppies #saveadog #spayandneuter #helpastray #dogsofstreets #streetdogsofindia #delhiadoption #dogloversunite #donatefordogs #instapuppy #hound #leandog #puppyattack #puppylove #adoptdontshop #boopthesnoot #eachonefeedone #feedastray #adoptadog #puppiesforadoption #pawsitivelypurrfect
These doggos will make for perfect companions during the lockdown.