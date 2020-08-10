While Assam is already on its knees battling and recovering from the fury of severe floods that have killed hundreds of people and wildlife, the inhumane act of poaching is also on the rise.

In a recent discovery, a carcass of a female rhino shot with bullets and her horn brutally removed from her body was found inside the Kaziranga National Park.

According to a forest official, the body of the rhino was spotted by the patrolling staff in Meteka beel area under Gabrai Anti-poaching Camp on Friday.

According to reports by ANI, the rhino was a female and the cause of her death was gunshots. Six rounds of empty cartridge of Point 303 rifle were recovered from the spot.

At around 11 am today, a rhino was found dead in an area under Gabrai anti-poaching camp. Adult female rhino was killed due to gunshot. Rhino's horn has been cut off & taken away by poachers. 1 suspected poacher detained: Divisional Forest Officer, Kaziranga National Park #Assam pic.twitter.com/idw3voAf7Z — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

Unfortunately, this is not the first case where a rhino was killed by poachers this year. A couple of month before this, on May 9th, an adult male rhino was shot dead with his horn missing.



Lost one rhino due to poaching after an interval for 13 months. Investigation is on. — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) May 11, 2020

Just to jog your memory, Kaziranga lost 18 single horn rhinos during the colossal flood season this year. Two calves were under treatment after they were rescued.

Reportedly, a poacher involved in several rhino poaching cases was arrested from the Biswanath area in connection to this case. More details awaited.