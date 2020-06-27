If you're a pet parent you'd know that arthritis is one of the most common ailments faced by aging dogs. While the idea of this condition might scare most of us, a pet parent in Denmark has moved mountains to help his furball battle arthritis.

With an aim to look after the doggo's health, his hooman handcrafted a customised miniature lift so that the adorable bulldog could avoid (read: escape) using the stairs.

The dog parent didn't stop at creating a basic-boring lift! Knowing that the adorable doggo deserved better, the dog parent went on to make the lift look like one of the double-decker, red-touristy London buses!

It looks like the good doggo is having the time of his life, riding this fancy, personalised city bus. The best part about this double-decker bus? There are no crowds!

If you can't get enough of this furball sitting inside the lift, thank Twitter user Rex Chapman because he has shared a heartwarming video of the doggo's journey riding the personalised bus!

This good boy has bad arthritis — so his hoomans made him this custom lift to negotiate the staircase.



Dogs, bruh... pic.twitter.com/1AhVOS4gnx — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020

While some dog parents related hard with the doggo's arthritis, other Netizens couldn't stop gushing over this adorable effort:

Oh my God!!!! I love this so much!!! Look at his sweet face!!! pic.twitter.com/mHFr7Migyr — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 24, 2020

The only thing that could make that little bus better is that if it had a little horn. — J.P. Snark (@JamesSnark) June 24, 2020

Double Decker Doggy bus!



Wonderful accomplishment of ingenuity + love! — No2 in C Minor (@No2inC_Minor) June 25, 2020

Awww! My sweet 13 year old baby girl has arthritis in her hips so I'm literally in the process of moving now to a home that doesn't have stairs. #worthit pic.twitter.com/kEAeGyVx4Z — LinnyH (@linnyharris) June 24, 2020

It's the twitter content we NEED! — StLuGal (@StLuGal) June 24, 2020

If we treated humans like he treat dogs, the world would be a much better place — J.J. Rah Kay (@JJRahKay) June 24, 2020

True, especially since Covid and isolation. If it wasn't for my boy I think I would be "barkin" by now! Stay safe and well. Namaste 🙏🏼🌻 — Jipsea (@Jipsealctdancer) June 24, 2020

Totally worth the investment.



We Do Not Deserve Dogs, but...

Thank God He gave them to us anyway! — joe schmo (@joeschm26304819) June 24, 2020

He has some good parents. — silentsportsguy (@Silentsportsguy) June 24, 2020

Doggie Parenting Done Right — Hypocrisy Hunter (@PogMoThoinTrump) June 24, 2020

I carry my dog up and downstairs! I am gonna have to see if we can get one of these installed for my Reggie! pic.twitter.com/8YWSZePNNf — Shane Crewe-Wyatt (@ShugCW88) June 24, 2020

I'm not crying, you're crying. Here's to hoping that this adorable doggo enjoys riding the lift-bus forever!

