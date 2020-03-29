Ambika, the 72-year-old elephant who was gifted to the US by India in 1961 was laid to rest at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, on Friday.
She was humanely euthanized by the zoo authorities following a recent and irreversible decline in her health. The National Zoo also mourned Ambika's death and posted about her on Twitter .
Born in 1948, in India, Ambika was the third oldest Asian elephant in the North America population. She was captured in the Coorg forest when she was 8-years-old and she worked as a logging elephant until 1961. She was given to the Washington zoo as a gift from the children of India.
According to News18, in a statement the zoo authorities said:
Elephant keepers have fondly reflected on Ambika's sense of humour, particularly during mealtimes, when the persnickety eater would arrange her grains to her liking before eating.
RIP, Ambika! You will be missed.