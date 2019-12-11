Development and all is great, but not when it comes at the price of animals' lives.





Yet another tragic incident has come to light where two elephants have died after being hit by a passenger train near Batasi, in Darjeeling.

West Bengal: Two elephants have been killed after being hit by a passenger train near Batasi in Darjeeling, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/2Ypdq4hMiJ — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

According to HT, the speeding train hit the elephants when they were trying to cross the tracks. The locals and the forest officials found the bodies of the elephants lying next to the tracks.

We can no longer ignore the fact that man-animal conflicts are increasing and causing loss of precious animal lives. People on Twitter were also saddened by this tragic news.

For how long will animals keep losing their lives in the name of development?