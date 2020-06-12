It's time for us to make the world a better place where animals can co-exist with humans without any hassles but, we still have a long way to go.

While some innocent creatures are slaughtered for their fur, horns and teeth, others are tied down, pitted against each other in fights and even brutally beaten to death.

Shedding light on the same, an artist by the name of milkdongcomics on Instagram created illustrations that carry an important message against animal abuse. Take a look.

These illustrations show the harsh reality of how humans have mistreated animals for all these years and how we have taken them for granted. Many might find the art uncomfortable but, it's important for us to face our demons and make things right.

Animals are also used for testing drugs, makeup, and other products which is not right. Most animal lovers argue that laws against animal abuse aren't stringent enough, which is why, people who are responsible for ill-treating animals are not prosecuted.

Of course, everyone has their own opinion with regards to this topic but, it's necessary for us humans to find a middle ground to co-exist with these innocent beings. Ultimately, it's our responsibility to create a world where animals are treated with love, respect and compassion.

It's time to create a world that's safe for animals.

